China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Market To Reach USD 8.59 Billion As Biologics And Smart Storage Drive 8.90% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|China
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.2.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Landscape
4.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Service Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Service Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Product Type
4.2.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
4.2.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
5 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Service Type
6.1.1 Storage
6.1.2 Transportation
6.1.3 Packaging
6.1.4 Monitoring & Data Logging
6.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Product Type
6.2.1 Vaccines
6.2.2 Biopharmaceuticals
6.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapies
6.2.4 Clinical Trial Materials
6.2.5 Medical Devices & Diagnostics
6.3 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Temperature Range
6.3.1 Controlled Ambient (15-25 C)
6.3.2 Refrigerated (2-8 C)
6.3.3 Frozen (-20 C)
6.3.4 Deep-Frozen (-80 C)
6.3.5 Cryogenic (< -150 C)
6.4 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Mode of Transportation
6.4.1 Air Freight
6.4.2 Sea Freight
6.4.3 Road Transport
6.4.4 Rail Transport
6.5 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by End User
6.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers
6.5.2 Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations
6.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics
6.5.4 Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers
6.5.5 Diagnostic Labs
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Cardinal Health
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Service Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF)
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Service Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 UPS Healthcare
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Service Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 FedEx Logistics
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Service Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 CEVA Logistics
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Service Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Agility Logistics
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Service Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 Lineage Logistics
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Service Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Nippon Express
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Service Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 SF Express
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Service Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 AirBridgeCargo Airlines
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Service Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
11 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Cardinal Health DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF) UPS Healthcare FedEx Logistics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment