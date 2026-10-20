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China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Market To Reach USD 8.59 Billion As Biologics And Smart Storage Drive 8.90% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-20 12:16:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biopharmaceuticals lead demand as firms invest in cold storage, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics and reusable thermal packaging to improve compliance, efficiency and shipment integrity.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Share Analysis Report: Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 3.66 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.90% during 2025-2034. Market growth is being supported by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising vaccine distribution, stricter quality requirements, and continued investment in temperature-controlled storage and transportation infrastructure.

According to the report, China accounted for approximately 4.4% of global healthcare cold chain logistics revenue during the historical period. The country is strengthening its position as a major pharmaceutical and biotechnology hub, increasing demand for secure, compliant, and technology-driven logistics services for biologics, vaccines, cell-based therapies, clinical trial materials, and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products.

Key Market Insights

  • The market generated USD 3.66 Billion in revenue in 2024.
  • Revenue is forecast to reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2034.
  • The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.90% during 2025-2034.
  • Biopharmaceuticals represented approximately 49% of total historical revenue by product type.
  • Storage is expected to lead the service type segment during the forecast period.

Infrastructure Expansion Supports Pharmaceutical Logistics

Cold storage modernization and regulatory support remain central to China healthcare cold chain logistics market growth. In 2025, government subsidies aimed at upgrading pharmaceutical logistics networks contributed to an 8% year-on-year increase in cold storage capacity. This expansion is improving temperature integrity and supporting the safe distribution of high-value healthcare products across domestic and cross-border supply chains.

Demand is also rising as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase production of vaccines, biologics, and advanced therapies. These products require specialized storage, packaging, monitoring, and transportation capabilities. Investments by logistics providers and packaging specialists are consequently focused on certified facilities, integrated distribution networks, and reliable delivery services that meet evolving pharmaceutical quality standards.

Smart Temperature-Control Technologies Shape Market Trends

The adoption of advanced temperature-control systems is accelerating across China. Logistics companies are deploying IoT-enabled monitoring, real-time shipment tracking, predictive analytics, and reusable thermal packaging to improve visibility and maintain compliance with Good Distribution Practices (GDP). These technologies enable operators to identify temperature deviations, strengthen risk management, and improve the reliability of pharmaceutical shipments.

Sustainability is also influencing procurement and operational strategies. Energy-efficient storage facilities, reusable packaging systems, and optimized transportation routes are gaining importance as healthcare companies seek to reduce environmental impact without compromising product integrity. The 2025 expansion of Cold Chain Technologies' APAC hubs, including operations serving China, reflects increasing demand for high-performance logistics solutions supporting biologics and mRNA vaccines.

Biopharmaceuticals Maintain a Leading Market Position

Biopharmaceuticals accounted for approximately 49% of total revenue during the historical period, making the segment the leading product category. Growth has been driven by expanding manufacturing capacity and greater demand for temperature-sensitive vaccines, biologics, and advanced therapeutics. Continued improvements in cold storage infrastructure, shipment monitoring, and specialized packaging are expected to support the segment throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are expanding temperature-controlled warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery, and monitoring capabilities to address growing demand from China's life sciences sector. Cardinal Health provides integrated distribution, storage, and regulatory compliance services for biopharmaceutical supply chains. DHL Group, through DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding, offers certified facilities, real-time monitoring, and end-to-end healthcare logistics services.

UPS Healthcare operates temperature-controlled facilities and smart monitoring systems for biopharmaceuticals and medical devices, while FedEx Logistics provides cold storage, express shipping, and tracking solutions for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics. Other market participants include CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nippon Express, SF Express, and AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

The report evaluates funding, investment activity, strategic initiatives, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the competitive environment. It also examines unmet logistics requirements, infrastructure limitations, compliance challenges, and emerging opportunities across the healthcare supply chain.

Market Segmentation

  • Service Type: Storage, Transportation, Packaging, Monitoring and Data Logging
  • Product Type: Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Cell and Gene Therapies, Clinical Trial Materials, Medical Devices and Diagnostics
  • Temperature Range: Controlled Ambient (15-25 C), Refrigerated (2-8 C), Frozen (-20 C), Deep-Frozen (-80 C), Cryogenic (< -150 C)
  • Mode of Transportation: Air Freight, Sea Freight, Road Transport, Rail Transport
  • End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers, Diagnostic Labs

With expanding healthcare production, modernized infrastructure, stronger regulatory oversight, and wider adoption of connected monitoring technologies, China's healthcare cold chain logistics market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.59 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9%
Regions Covered China


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.2.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Landscape
4.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Service Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Service Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Product Type
4.2.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
4.2.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
5 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Service Type
6.1.1 Storage
6.1.2 Transportation
6.1.3 Packaging
6.1.4 Monitoring & Data Logging
6.2 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Product Type
6.2.1 Vaccines
6.2.2 Biopharmaceuticals
6.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapies
6.2.4 Clinical Trial Materials
6.2.5 Medical Devices & Diagnostics
6.3 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Temperature Range
6.3.1 Controlled Ambient (15-25 C)
6.3.2 Refrigerated (2-8 C)
6.3.3 Frozen (-20 C)
6.3.4 Deep-Frozen (-80 C)
6.3.5 Cryogenic (< -150 C)
6.4 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Mode of Transportation
6.4.1 Air Freight
6.4.2 Sea Freight
6.4.3 Road Transport
6.4.4 Rail Transport
6.5 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by End User
6.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers
6.5.2 Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations
6.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics
6.5.4 Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers
6.5.5 Diagnostic Labs
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Cardinal Health
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Service Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF)
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Service Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 UPS Healthcare
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Service Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 FedEx Logistics
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Service Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 CEVA Logistics
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Service Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Agility Logistics
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Service Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 Lineage Logistics
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Service Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Nippon Express
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Service Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 SF Express
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Service Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 AirBridgeCargo Airlines
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Service Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
11 China Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured

  • Cardinal Health
  • DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF)
  • UPS Healthcare
  • FedEx Logistics

For more information about this report visit

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