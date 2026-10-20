THEON Awarded Night Vision Contracts Worth C.€45 Million From Two European NATO Member States

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)





20 October 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded contracts from two European NATO member states for the supply of Night Vision products, with a combined value of approximately €45 million. The contract awards remain subject to customary final authorities approvals, with deliveries anticipated to commence this year.

The awards further reinforce THEON's leading position in the global Night Vision market and are a testament to the Group's proven technology, operational excellence and ability to deliver at scale. They also underline THEON's key role in supporting the ongoing modernisation and rearmament of NATO armed forces.

Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON, commented:“These awards reflect the strong demand for Night Vision systems across NATO countries and further reinforce THEON's leadership position in the global Night Vision market. We remain well positioned to capture further opportunities and we expect order intake to accelerate further towards year end and in the first quarter of 2027, given typical seasonality of the business and recent geopolitical developments.”





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