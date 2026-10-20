Couples' Event Travel Drives Regional Leisure Growth As Trips Center On Concerts And Sporting Events

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More couples are building weekend trips around a date on a venue calendar, whether that is a touring act or a college football kickoff. A study from AAA and Bread Financial found that roughly three in five Gen Z and Millennial travelers have traveled or plan to travel more than 50 miles from home for in-person events such as live concerts and sporting events. For a short escape, the show or the game becomes the anchor and the rest of the weekend gets planned around it.The venues clustered between Cary and west Raleigh give those couples plenty of anchors. Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts outdoor concerts and symphony evenings from spring through fall, the Lenovo Center draws touring artists and Carolina Hurricanes crowds year-round, and Carter-Finley Stadium next door fills with NC State football fans on fall Saturdays. The Visit Raleigh 2025 Wake County Tourism Industry Report shows lodging tax collections reached $41.4 million as cultural, entertainment, and sporting events drew overnight visitors to the region.How the weekend feels often comes down to where the couple stays. Deloitte's travel research finds that leisure travelers favor lodging that keeps post-event drives short and offers roomier, residential-style spaces over standard single rooms. For couples turning a concert or a game into a full weekend, hotels in Cary NC put dinner before the show, an easy drive back afterward, and a relaxed morning the next day all within reach.The Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 reflects this shift in how couples choose where to stay. Located five miles from both Koka Booth Amphitheatre and the Lenovo Center, with Carter-Finley Stadium beside the arena, the all-suite hotel offers a quick drive to each venue via Interstate 40 and Interstate 440. Suites include full kitchens and separate living areas for a slow morning after a late night, and the restaurants of Crossroads Plaza sit next door for a pre-show dinner. For couples comparing hotels near Koka Booth Amphitheatre or planning a couples getaway in Cary, NC around a Wolfpack home game, the location keeps the whole weekend within a short drive.###About Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 is a six-story hotel located at 555 Crossroads Boulevard in Cary, North Carolina. Built in 2018, the property consists of 108 total suites, which include studio and one-bedroom configurations. Each suite features a full kitchen equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, a microwave, a two-burner stovetop, and a dishwasher. Guest suite technology includes 42-inch LCD televisions with premium cable channels, digital key entry systems, and complimentary wireless internet access. Recreational facilities include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio with barbecue grills, and a 24-hour fitness room equipped with Precor treadmills and elliptical trainers. The hotel provides on-site electric vehicle charging stations.

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Couples' Event Travel Drives Regional Leisure Growth as Trips Center on Concerts and Sporting Events News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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