Ditch The Minivan: Why Downtown Portland's“Three-Block Rule” Is The Ultimate Parenting Hack

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family travel increasingly centers on shared experiences, but getting children from one activity to the next can make even a well-planned vacation complicated. According to the 2025 U.S. Family Travel Survey from the Family Travel Association, Good Housekeeping, and NYU's Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, 92 percent of parents plan to travel with their children within the next year, while 85 percent say family travel brings their families closer together. For families choosing a city vacation, staying somewhere that puts dining, entertainment, and attractions within a few blocks can eliminate some of the transportation logistics that come with repeatedly loading everyone into a car.Downtown Portland is particularly well suited to this type of“Three-Block Rule,” where families can build portions of their itinerary around experiences located just a few blocks from their hotel or one another. Downtown Portland holds a Walk Score of approximately 95 out of 100, classifying it as a“Walker's Paradise.” That accessibility is reinforced by Portland's historic street grid, which features compact 200-foot blocks. According to the City of Portland, the smaller blocks and frequent intersections contribute to the Central City's pedestrian-friendly environment, making three Portland blocks a relatively manageable distance for families exploring downtown on foot.The result is a city vacation where the minivan does not have to dictate the daily itinerary. The 2025 U.S. Family Travel Survey found that 36 percent of parents plan city vacations, creating an opportunity for urban destinations that make family activities easier to combine. In Downtown Portland, families can move between parks, bookstores, restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions without necessarily getting back into a vehicle after every stop. Building a day around this“Three-Block Rule” provides a simple framework for finding family-friendly things to do in Downtown Portland while keeping activities concentrated within a walkable area.The Bidwell Marriott Portland provides a practical home base for putting that strategy into action. Positioned on Southwest Broadway in the heart of Downtown Portland, the property places guests within walking distance of Pioneer Courthouse Square, Powell's City of Books, shopping, restaurants, and other downtown attractions.The Bidwell's appeal has also earned recognition from Portland travelers themselves. In September 2026, The Oregonian/OregonLive highlighted the property in“The Oregonian Readers' Favorite Portland Hotels,” which shared the results of the publication's Readers Choice Awards for Portland hotels. The Bidwell earned a place among the five hotels recognized by readers and was the only Marriott-branded property included among the selections. The local recognition adds another layer of validation for travelers considering where to stay while exploring Downtown Portland.For families, that combination of a recognized hotel and a highly walkable downtown location can translate into a simpler way to experience the city. Rather than planning every outing around parking and driving, guests can use The Bidwell as a starting point for exploring nearby destinations on foot while retaining convenient access to public transportation when their itinerary takes them beyond downtown.###About The Bidwell Marriott PortlandThe Bidwell Marriott Portland is a 258-room boutique hotel located at 520 Southwest Broadway in Portland, Oregon. The property features 4,185 square feet of dedicated meeting and event space distributed across multiple flexible function rooms. Guest rooms feature modern technology, including 65-inch HDTVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. The on-site fitness center provides Peloton bikes, TRX functional training equipment, cardiovascular machines, and free weights.

Erica Lundgren

The Bidwell Marriott Portland

+1 503-226-6300

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ditch the Minivan: Why Downtown Portland's“Three-Block Rule” Is the Ultimate Parenting Hack News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.