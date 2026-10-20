Elite Roof And Solar Named To Charlotte Business Journal's 2026 List Of The Region's Largest Specialty Trade Contractors

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Davidson-based roofing and solar company stands out as one of only three roofing specialists and the only firm offering solar shingles on the ranking

- Mick Koster, Co-owner, Elite Roof and SolarDAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Roof & Solar, the Carolina's most award-winning roofing company, has been named to the Charlotte Business Journal's 2026 list of the Charlotte area's largest specialty trade contractors.Elite Roof and Solar is one of only three ranked companies that list roofing as their area of specialty, and the only one whose specialties include solar shingles. It is also one of only two ranked companies headquartered in Davidson, NC.The Charlotte area ranking covers Alexander, Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties in North Carolina, plus Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Elite Roof and Solar proudly serves homeowners and businesses across this entire 16-county region.“While we are far from the biggest roofing company in the area, we focus on trying to be the best,” said Mick Koster, co-owner of Elite Roof & Solar.“Being named to this list reflects the trust Charlotte-area homeowners and businesses have placed in our team since 2012. Growth is important, but quality, integrity, and long-term customer relationships will always come first.”Elite specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, solar shingles, and gutter installation across the Carolinas. Unlike traditional solar panels mounted on top of an existing roof, solar shingles generate electricity as an integrated part of the roof system itself and lay flat to the roof surface. They are most often installed during a full roof replacement, allowing homeowners to upgrade both their roof and their energy production in a single project.The company also installs FORTIFIED roofs engineered to meet Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) standards for high winds and wind-driven rain, standing seam metal roofs, and skylights. As a GAF Master Elite certified contractor and exclusive installer of GAF Timberline Solar Shingles and TimberSteel products, Elite delivers the highest quality materials backed by some of the industry's strongest warranties.Since its founding in 2012, Elite Roof and Solar has grown to seven offices across North and South Carolina, with headquarters in Davidson, just north of Charlotte. The veteran-owned company has served more than 6,000 customers and maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau along with a 4.9-star average from nearly 1,000 customer reviews. As a multi-year GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club Award winner-one of the highest distinctions available to roofing contractors nationwide-Elite delivers superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience.“We appreciate this recognition from the Charlotte Business Journal,” Koster said.“We'll continue doing the work that got us to this point: treating customers in a trustworthy and professional manner while providing them with an Elite roof that is built to last.”The full 2026 list of the Charlotte area's largest specialty trade contractors is available on the Charlotte Business Journal's website.About Elite Roof and SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors' faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. As a GAF 3-Star President's Club Award winning roofer, we deliver exceptional roof repair and replacement service that fewer than 100 roofing contractors in the country can match. For more information, visit .

Mick Koster

Elite Roof and Solar

+1 704-992-7474

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Elite Roof and Solar Named to Charlotte Business Journal's 2026 List of the Region's Largest Specialty Trade Contractors News Provided By Elite Roof and Solar October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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