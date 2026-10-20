Disc Golf Pro Tour Fan Wins $10,000 During Powerball® Putt

Powerball Putt winner Graham Clawson with his $10,000 check

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is presented by Powerball

Twenty randomly selected fans had the opportunity to step inside the ropes and compete in an elimination-style putting contest at the Powerball Cup

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DGPT spectator Graham Clawson won the DGPT's PowerballPutt contest on Championship Sunday, Oct. 18, at Ivy Hill Golf Club, outlasting the competition in a fan putting contest to claim a $10,000 cash prize and two Gold VIP passes to the 2027 Powerball Cup in Austin, TX.Twenty randomly selected fans had the opportunity to step inside the ropes on the final day of the 2026 DGPT Powerball Cup and compete in a ring-of-fire-inspired elimination contest. With contestants putting simultaneously from approximately 10 meters away, those who made their putts advanced while those who missed were eliminated. Graham Clawson emerged as the last player standing to capture the grand prize.Held on the 18th hole following the FPO final round and winner presentation, the Powerball Putt brought fans onto the tournament stage during the DGPT's season championship, which included the top 52 disc golf athletes in the world and featured a record-setting $350,000 purse, with $50,000 first-place prizes to both the FPO and MPO winners.“This weekend's Powerball Putt and the season-long Powerball Ace contest give disc golf fans a chance to step inside the ropes and experience the excitement of competition with real money on the line,” said Sean Jack, VP of Partnerships for the Disc Golf Pro Tour.“We are thrilled to see a fan at the Powerball Cup cash in on that opportunity and turn an electric moment into a $10,000 payday.”The Powerball Putt was featured at the 2026 Powerball Cup as part of the DGPT's partnership with Powerball, the Tour's official presenting partner. The 2027 DGPT season schedule is now available at DGPT/schedule, with the 2027 Powerball Cup scheduled for November in Austin, TX. The Powerball Putt is a separate contest from the season-long Powerball Ace promotion, with its own entry process, competition format, and prize. Entry was free and open to all eligible fans.About PowerballPowerballtickets cost $2 per play. Powerball is currently sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom. More than half of every $2 Powerball ticket purchase remains in the jurisdiction where it is sold, helping fund public programs and services that benefit local communities. Since 1992, Powerball has generated an estimated $38 billion for good causes, including education and scholarships, veteran services, parks and recreation, and more. Powerball drawings are performed live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. For more information, visit Powerball.About the Disc Golf Pro TourThe Disc Golf Pro Tour is the official Pro Tour of the PDGA – the sport's governing body. The DGPT's mission is to create disc golf's grandest stages at premier venues for the world's best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. Learn more about the Tour and buy tickets for upcoming events at DGPT.

Charles McCracken

Disc Golf Pro Tour

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Disc Golf Pro Tour Fan Wins $10,000 During Powerball® Putt News Provided By Disc Golf Pro Tour October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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