Confluence Security Completes A Major Milestone On RTD Light Rail Vehicle Video Upgrade Project

RTD

Confluence Security hits a milestone by deploying 8 high-res cameras per vehicle across 157 RTD light rail cars for comprehensive, reliable interior coverage.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Confluence Security, a Colorado-based provider of open-architecture security solutions, today announced a major milestone in its Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail vehicle video security system retrofit project.

The multi-year project covers 157 light rail vehicles and includes eight cameras per vehicle, ruggedized onboard video recording, network switching, cabling, and supporting system infrastructure. The project is designed to provide comprehensive interior video coverage while supporting reliable long-term operation and maintainability for RTD.

“Our focus is on deploying a dependable and remotely supportable system RTD can own with confidence. We are proud of the collaboration with RTD teams and the emphasis on long-term sustainability.” - Bryan Johnson, Lead Installer, Confluence Security

Confluence Security has deployed an intelligent onboard surveillance system for light rail vehicles, combining four i-PRO WV-S4556 fisheye cameras per car with i-PRO WV-X35302 compact dome cameras. The fisheye cameras provide full-vehicle, 360-degree coverage, while the AI-enabled dome cameras deliver targeted monitoring, low-light performance, and rugged durability for transit conditions. Together, the solution supports enhanced passenger safety, faster incident response, and improved operational visibility.

The retrofit incorporates high-resolution interior camera coverage recorded on ruggedized mobile-rated servers and a secure LAN/WAN architecture aligned with RTD operational requirements. Confluence Security is also providing detailed system documentation and targeted training to support RTD maintenance and technology personnel throughout the system lifecycle.

“Working with the RTD team is a true pleasure. Projects like these are always a privilege, but working with a collaborative partner makes them extraordinary.” - Jake McOmie, CEO, Confluence Security



About Confluence Security

Confluence Security is a Colorado-based physical security systems integrator specializing in unified video, access control, intercoms, mobile security, and integrated security technologies. The company serves K-12 education, public transit, law enforcement fleets, and parking enforcement fleets, with an emphasis on open-architecture solutions, interoperability, and long-term system support.

Media Contact

Rachel Knapp

Confluence Security

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Rachel Knapp

Confluence Security

+1 3035967819

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Confluence Security Completes a Major Milestone on RTD Light Rail Vehicle Video Upgrade Project News Provided By Confluence Security October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Electronics Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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