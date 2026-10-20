Updated Auto Body Highlights Range Rover Manufacturer-Certified Collision Repair Capability In Nevada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Las Vegas collision repair business outlines its approach to aluminum, structural, and electronic repair work for Range Rover vehicles.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Updated Auto Body is highlighting its manufacturer-certified collision repair capability for Range Rover vehicles in Nevada. The Las Vegas and Henderson auto body repair business states that it is Nevada's only Range Rover manufacturer-certified facility and that its Range Rover repair work is performed by factory-trained aluminum specialists.Updated Auto Body serves drivers from locations in Las Vegas and Henderson. The company's website identifies certified repair capabilities for a range of luxury, performance, and electric-vehicle brands, including Range Rover and Land Rover, Tesla, BMW, Jaguar, Volvo, Rolls-Royce, Subaru, and Mini.For Range Rover repairs, the company says its work addresses body structure and electronics while following manufacturer-approved methods. Updated Auto Body also states that its technicians use OEM parts and work to manufacturer standards throughout the repair process.“Range Rover repair calls for attention to the materials, structure, and electronic systems that make each vehicle distinct,” said Michael Garland, CEO of Updated Auto Body.“Our focus is to provide a repair process that follows the manufacturer's published requirements from the initial assessment through the completed work.”Beyond manufacturer-certified repair work, Updated Auto Body's published collision-repair services include body and frame repairs, windshield and glass replacement, paintless dent repair, structural and panel restoration, and suspension and alignment work. The company identifies tools such as a Car-O-Liner CTR9 welding system, pulse MIG and MIG brazing equipment, and certified rivet guns meeting OEM specifications as part of its collision-repair process.Updated Auto Body's Las Vegas location is at 3095 S Highland Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89109. Its Henderson location is at 711 Susanna Way, Henderson, NV 89011.About Updated Auto BodyUpdated Auto Body is an auto body repair business serving Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. The company's website lists manufacturer-certified repair capabilities for Tesla, Range Rover, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Subaru, Mini, GM, Ford, and Honda. Updated Auto Body provides collision repair, auto refinishing, ADAS calibration, insurance claims assistance, and online damage assessment services.

Anthony Saso

Updated Auto Body

+1 702-735-7351

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Updated Auto Body Highlights Range Rover Manufacturer-Certified Collision Repair Capability in Nevada News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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