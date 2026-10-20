Panama City Pool Company

New employee Cody McQueen

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Panama Pools & Spas Welcomes Cody McQueen as Project Manager

New team member brings extensive hands-on pool industry experience and a commitment to tackling challenging projects.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., October 20, 2026 - Panama Pools & Spas welcomes Cody McQueen as a Project Manager, bringing experience across pool service, maintenance, repairs, renovations, and construction to residential and commercial projects throughout Northwest Florida and surrounding areas.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Cody began working with pools at age 13. Now 23, he has built his career from the ground up, progressing from routine service and maintenance into construction, operations, and project management. His experience includes pool equipment, plumbing, new construction, and overseeing projects with varying sizes and requirements.

Before relocating to Florida, Cody worked throughout Virginia, including the Virginia Beach and Suffolk area and later Richmond. Those experiences gave him exposure to the practical work behind pool projects, along with the planning and coordination required to move them forward.

“Pools have really been the one constant throughout everything,” Cody said.“I started in the industry as a kid, and as I've gotten older, my responsibilities have grown with me.”

At Panama Pools & Spas, Cody helps manage residential and commercial pool projects while continuing to develop his construction and leadership skills. His hands-on background supports the company's work as an in-ground pool builder and pool and spa contractor, helping connect project planning with the details involved in construction.

“I really enjoy the construction and project management side of the industry because every project is different and there's always something new to figure out,” he said.

Cody's background extends beyond the pool industry. He graduated from Liberty University in 2025 with a bachelor's degree in Commercial/Corporate Aviation and competed as a collegiate swimmer. He is also a commercial single-engine and multi-engine pilot with instrument ratings and approximately 300 hours of flight experience.

While working full-time, Cody is pursuing a master's degree in Agribusiness through Virginia Tech. His continuing education reflects his interest in expanding his knowledge while building a long-term career in project management.

His move to the Florida Panhandle also marked an important personal milestone. His fiancée, Ella, serves in the United States Air Force, and her military career brought them to the area. The couple is now building a life together in Northwest Florida.

Looking ahead, Cody hopes to take on increasingly complex commercial and specialty pool projects, expand his experience across Florida and the Southern states, and contribute to projects worthy of industry recognition.

“I want to keep learning from the people around me, take on increasingly difficult projects, and help Panama Pools & Spas build projects throughout Florida and the South that our entire team can be proud to put our name on,” he said.

About Panama Pools & Spas

Panama Pools & Spas is a pool and spa contractor based in Panama City, Florida, working on residential and commercial pool projects throughout Northwest Florida and surrounding areas. As an in-ground pool builder providing pool installation in Panama City, FL, the company brings together construction experience and project management to help coordinate projects from planning through completion.

Panama Pools & Spas

2828 Highway 79

Vernon, FL 32462

Phone: (850) 388-0098

Website:

John Gay

Panama Pools and Spas

+1 850-388-0098

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Panama Pools & Spas Welcomes Cody McQueen as Project Manager News Provided By Prosperous I.M. Inc. October 20, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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