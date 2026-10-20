OFFOR Health Is Now Smilemd

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Pediatric dental anesthesia provider unifies under one brand and expands into North Carolina

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OFFOR Health, which brings general anesthesia into dental offices so children can receive comprehensive dental treatment without waiting for hospital operating room time, today announced it is now operating under a single name: SmileMD. The company also announced that it began serving patients in North Carolina in late August, adding to its operations in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.Many children need dental treatment that can only be done safely under general anesthesia. For most families, that has meant a hospital or surgery center, a long wait for operating room time, and often a long drive. SmileMD brings accredited anesthesia care into the child's own dental office, so treatment can happen in weeks rather than months.Founded in 2014, SmileMD is accredited by AAAHC and has a team of more than 170 people, including 99 clinicians. The company has served more than 70,000 patients.“Dentists and families have always known us as SmileMD,” said Gary Schafer, CEO of SmileMD.“Operating under one name makes it simpler for the practices we work with and the anesthesiologists we're recruiting to understand who we are. The care teams, the standards and the commitment to children who shouldn't wait months for treatment haven't changed.”“Dentists are right to be careful about anesthesia in their offices,” said Dr. Brian Schloss, Chief Medical Officer of SmileMD.“We built this model to the highest standards of anesthesia care and had that confirmed through accreditation. The name is the only thing changing. Our care teams, protocols and equipment stay exactly as they are.”About SmileMDSmileMD is a fully managed anesthesia provider that brings general anesthesia into the dental office, so children can receive the treatment they need without waiting for hospital operating room time. SmileMD is accredited by AAAHC and serves partner practices in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Learn more at smilemdcare.

Carleen McCarthy

SmileMD

+1 404-210-7028

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OFFOR Health Is Now SmileMD News Provided By SmileMD October 20, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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