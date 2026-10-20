THE FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF HEALTHY START COALITIONS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH AWARD WINNERS

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The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) is excited to announce the recipients of their 2026 annual awards.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TALLAHASSEE, FL, October 20, 2026-The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) is excited to announce the recipients of their 2026 annual awards. Harnessing the power of over 30 years as a leading nonprofit in the state of Florida to improve the lives of families through services developed to meet the needs of pregnant and post-partum mothers, fathers, infants, and young children up to age three, FAHSC uses a community-focused model and supports 32 Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state in services tailored to the unique needs of their communities.At their annual conference in Orlando on October 15, 2026, they honored six awardees for their commitment to improving maternal and child health in Florida. The Laura Pan Scholarship Award, which is given to one outstanding Florida Healthy Start worker each year who provides direct services to families, was awarded to Jessica Lariz who is a Senior Program Coordinator for Florida Department of Health in Monroe County; The Manuel Fermin Maternal and Infant Health Award, which is awarded to an extraordinary individual who has shown leadership, innovation, and exemplary work in improving maternal and infant services in Florida, was awarded to Shiminka Greenidge, who is the Director of Women's Health Quality and Safety at Lee Health; and The FAHSC Above and Beyond Award, which is given to a Florida Healthy Start worker who exceed expectations in their contributions to a statewide project or initiative, was awarded to Robin Grunfelder, the Director of Healthy Start at the Broward County Healthy Start Coalition.Additionally, three awards were given to outstanding Florida Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program (MIECHV) staff, including MIECHV Home Visitor of the Year to Kari Senechal; MIECHV Supervisor of the Year to Jaime Russin; and MIECHV Support Staff of the Year to Linda Malavé.FAHSC is extremely proud of this year's awardees and their vital contributions in supporting Florida families. Learn more about FAHSC, Florida Healthy Start Coalitions, and how we support Florida families here: .###

Angela Meredith

+1 850-999-6205

FAHSC

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THE FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF HEALTHY START COALITIONS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH AWARD WINNERS News Provided By Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions/HSMN Network October 20, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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