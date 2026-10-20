Strategic Aerial Firing Exercise Underway In The Andamans

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) A three-day strategic aerial firing exercise is presently underway near Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) has issued a Notice to Mariners and Airmen (NOTMAR), urging them to stay away from the designated area between 10 am and 12.30 pm from October 20 to October 22.

The ANC has not provided many details about the exercise, save for announcing aerial activity - which could likely be strategic firing activity - in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Region.

The strategic ANC is India's only tri-services command, with components from the Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Sources said that both Navy and Air Force assets could be participating in the exercise. This could involve the firing of cannons mounted on fighter aircraft and the launch of missiles and rockets.

The strategic command organises localised fire drills routinely that also involve testing missiles such as the Brahmos and Crystal Maze 2. Fighter aircraft like the Su-30 MKIs participate in these exercises.

The drills validate and strengthen the country's defence preparedness around the archipelago, located nearly 1,200 km from the mainland.

"Aerial assets from the mainland also participate in such exercises. There are a variety of platforms that take part and various weapons systems are tested," an official said.

According to sources, Su-30MKIs operate from bases like Air Force Station Car Nicobar and INS Utkrosh on a rotational basis. Both bases have undergone runway extensions and modernisation to sustain heavy fighter operations.

The Su-30 MKIs also fly long-range maritime patrols close to the Six Degree Channel and the Strait of Malacca in co-ordination with friendly air forces. The Mig-29 Ks of the Navy also operate and participate in drills, aided by Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems.

"Mid-air refuelling is also conducted during exercises. The Navy also has its P-8I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft deployed in the area. These aircraft are armed with missiles and torpedoes. There is complete coordination between all forces during the exercises, and special skills are honed," the official added.