Manipur Police, Central Forces Intensify Operations After Violence, Arrest 3 Suspects, Recover Arms

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 20 (IANS) Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, have intensified joint search and intelligence-based operations following the violence in Kangpokpi district that claimed three lives and injured four others, leading to the arrest of three suspected militants, a top official said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order/Intelligence, Lhari Dorje said that, as per preliminary investigation, two of the three arrested persons reportedly admitted to being part of the assault team, while further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the Monday incident.

Based on disclosures made by the arrested accused persons, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the mountainous areas, the ADG told the media.

The arms and ammunition recovered included an INSAS rifle, an M16 rifle, an A1 rifle, an AK-47-type rifle, a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, a Heckler and Koch 5.56 mm rifle, three 12-bore single-barrel guns, a lethod gun, and a handmade rocket launcher among many others.

The total number of recoveries was reported to be 12 firearms, 1,095 live rounds of various weapons, explosives and other items.

In a separate operation around Sinai Camp on Tuesday, a designated Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp, 17 individuals were detained for verification after their identities did not match the listed Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) cadres associated with the camp.

Security forces are also investigating reports of missing ammunition and magazines.

ADG Dorje said that senior officers of the Manipur Police and the combined security forces conducted helicopter surveillance, and operations are underway.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Khangabok-Sangaiyumpham case, a joint team of Thoubal police and Central security teams searched around 146 houses and verified more than 300 individuals in the Sangaiyumpham-Cherapur area.

Four suspects were detained, of whom two have been formally arrested.

A double-barrel gun was also seized and sent for forensic examination, the ADGP added.

A police statement said that suspected armed militants opened fire on a group of around 14 villagers who had gone to collect firewood at Khongbal Tangkhul, under Sagolmang police station in Kangpokpi district on Monday. Three villagers belonging to the Meitei community succumbed to bullet injuries, while four others were injured in the firing.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and several others injured in clashes between members of two communities in Thoubal district on Sunday, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in two affected areas.

Manipur Police, meanwhile, appealed to the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and avoid circulating unverified information or rumours on social media. The public is being urged to cooperate with security forces and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or Central Control Room.