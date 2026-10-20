Ignitis Group Prices Its Inaugural EUR 300 Million 5-Year Eugb Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) OR TO ENTITIES IN CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHICH PROHIBITS THE SAME EXCEPT IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) announces that, on 20 October 2026, it successfully priced a EUR 300 million inaugural European Green Bond (hereinafter – EuGB), under Regulation S and in Category 1 Registered, senior unsecured format (hereinafter – the Notes). The Notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.500% and have a maturity date of 27 October 2031.

The Notes were priced at a spread of 115 basis points over the mid-swap rate, with an issue price of 99.676%. The Notes are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P, in line with the Group's credit ratings. The Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), and of Nasdaq Vilnius. Settlement of the Notes is expected on 27 October 2026.

An amount equivalent to the gross proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, fixed assets, capital and operating expenditures in accordance with the gradual approach referred to in Article 4(1) of the E.U. Green Bond Regulation and the European Green Bond Factsheet (link ). The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will, in whole or in part, be used to refinance existing indebtedness including financing the tender offer of the outstanding EUR 300m 2.000% notes due 14 July 2027 (ISIN: XS1646530565) announced on 19 October 2026 (hereinafter – Tender Offer). The results of the Tender Offer, once determined, will be announced separately.

As a testament to the credit quality of the Group, the transaction received strong support from a broad and diversified institutional investors base across Europe and beyond. The final order book exceeded EUR 1.0 billion, representing an oversubscription ratio of 3.3 times with participation from more than 80 investors.

The Notes are being issued under the Group's EUR 2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (hereinafter – EMTN Programme) and the Base Prospectus dated 3 September 2026 (link ).

BNP PARIBAS, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan and MUFG acted as Global Coordinators and, together with SEB and Swedbank, as Joint Bookrunners. BNP PARIBAS and J.P. Morgan also acted as Joint Green Coordinators.

Further information on the Group's bond issues, including the Final Terms, will be made available on the Group's website here. No separate announcements will be made in respect of the information above unless stated otherwise or the information needs to be clarified.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

Disclaimer

MiFID professionals/ECPs-only – Manufacturer target market (MiFID product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional investors only (all distribution channels).

No EU PRIIPs key information document and no disclosure document required by the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook will be prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area (the“EEA”) or the United Kingdom (the“UK”).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. Any offering of securities to be made outside the United States will be made by means of the Base Prospectus dated 3 September 2026 in connection with the Issuer's EUR2,000,000,000 EMTN Programme, which is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and on the Ignitis Group website at . Ignitis Group has not registered and does not intend to register any securities in the United States, and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

This announcement is being distributed only to and directed only at: (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”), or (iii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iv) persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) does not apply (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons (and subject to any other applicable restrictions).

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA Stabilisation apply.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to revision, suspension, change or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency.

Each investor is solely responsible for making its own independent appraisal of all matters as such investor deems appropriate (including those relating to the Tender Offer, the Notes and the Group). Each investor must make its own investment decision based upon its own judgement and having obtained advice from such financial, accounting, regulatory, investment, legal and tax advisers as it may deem necessary. If such person is in any doubt about any aspect of the Tender Offer, the Notes and/or the action it should take, including in respect of any tax consequences, it should consult its professional advisers.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...