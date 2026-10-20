Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 19.7% CAGR To US$5.5 Billion By 2030 As Broadcom, Intel, Ciena, Infinera And Acacia Reshape The Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market to Reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by High-Speed Connectivity and Energy-Efficient Data Processing

The global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market was valued at US$1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% between 2024 and 2030. Market growth is being supported by rising bandwidth requirements, expanding data center infrastructure, advances in optical communications, and increased demand for energy-efficient data transmission and processing technologies.

The comprehensive Photonic Integrated Circuit market report analyzes current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, technology developments, and regional opportunities. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their potential effects on supply chains, sourcing strategies, manufacturing costs, investment priorities, and geographic market alignment.

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Trends and Growth Drivers

PIC technology is becoming increasingly important to telecommunications networks and data centers as operators seek higher transmission speeds, greater capacity, lower latency, and reduced energy consumption. Growth in video streaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads, connected devices, and Internet of Things applications is accelerating the need for scalable optical infrastructure.

Advances in materials science, fabrication processes, packaging, and photonic design are improving PIC performance and commercial viability. Materials including indium phosphide, silicon-on-insulator, gallium arsenide, silicon, and silicon nitride support broader wavelength operation, increased power handling, and greater functional integration. Improvements in lithography and etching are enabling more complex photonic structures, while advanced packaging technologies are helping reduce losses between photonic chips and external fiber connections.

Beyond optical communications, PIC adoption is expanding in optical signal processing, biomedical diagnostics, biosensing, aerospace, and automotive systems. Automotive and aerospace companies are evaluating photonic integration for lidar, navigation, sensing, and safety applications. In healthcare and life sciences, PIC-enabled platforms support high-precision analysis and compact diagnostic systems.

Continued research and development is expected to address industry challenges involving electronic-photonic integration, packaging complexity, production yields, and high-volume manufacturability. Progress in these areas could lower costs, strengthen supply availability, and expand the addressable market for photonic integrated circuit products.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Hybrid Integration: This technique segment is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Monolithic Integration: The segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 22.5% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. Photonic Integrated Circuit market was valued at US$708.2 million in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% and reach US$996.6 million by 2030. Other Growth Markets: The analysis evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report examines the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market by value in U.S. dollars. Market segmentation includes:



Technique: Hybrid integration, monolithic integration, and module integration.

Raw Material: Indium phosphide, silicon-on-insulator, gallium arsenide, silicon, and other raw materials.

Application: Optical communications, optical signal processing, and other applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of major national markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effects of technological innovation, shifting trade policies, tariff negotiations, supply chain disruption, and changing manufacturing strategies on the global PIC industry. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain professionals provides context for competitive shifts and emerging commercial opportunities.

The analysis incorporates global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and evaluates sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Strategic Benefits of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Evaluation of the principal factors driving and restraining PIC market growth.

Identification of the fastest-growing techniques, materials, applications, and geographic markets.

Assessment of product innovation, process development, emerging technologies, and competitive positioning.

Updated global market share estimates and analysis of major participants across key regions.

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities, evaluating investments, and supporting strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to subsequent market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 98 companies active in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market. Featured organizations include:



Acacia Communications, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

Modular Photonics

OmniSensing Photonics LLC

Teem Photonics

Viavi Solutions, Inc. Wooriro Co. Ltd.

With demand for faster connectivity, higher network capacity, and more energy-efficient data infrastructure continuing to rise, the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market is positioned for substantial expansion through 2030. Advances in integration, materials, fabrication, and packaging are expected to improve performance and scalability while opening new opportunities across communications, computing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and advanced sensing applications.

Key Attributes:

