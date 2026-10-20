Shook Heating And Cooling Urges Homeowners To Schedule Repair Services Before Heating Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVONIA, MI, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVONIA, MI - October 20, 2026 -

As Metro Detroit transitions from cooling season to heating season, Shook Heating and Cooling LLC is urging area residents to schedule proactive system tune-ups now, warning that skipped maintenance is turning small, manageable issues into costly emergency repairs and higher monthly utility bills.

The seasonal reminder comes as many homeowners face rising energy costs and prepare their furnaces for months of heavy use. According to the company, heating and cooling systems that go without routine inspection often develop worn components, reduced efficiency, and performance problems that remain hidden until a system fails during the coldest weeks of the year. Addressing those concerns early, the company notes, can prevent disruptive breakdowns and keep equipment running efficiently through the winter.

Kara Shook of Shook Heating and Cooling said the shift between seasons is one of the most important windows for preventive care.

"Each fall, many of the emergency calls that come in trace back to a problem that could have been caught during a routine visit," Shook said. "A furnace that struggled quietly through the summer often becomes an urgent repair once temperatures drop. Scheduling service before the heating season gives homeowners time to address wear and avoid being left without heat on the coldest night of the year."

Shook Heating and Cooling repair services address heating and cooling problems that affect comfort, efficiency, or reliable operation, including weak airflow, longer running times, leaks, and rising energy bills. The company provides flat-rate pricing and certified technicians, and offers financing options for larger repairs and replacements.

The company, which marks ten years of serving the Metro Detroit area, conducts a thorough inspection at every maintenance appointment. Technicians check key system components, evaluate overall performance, look for signs of wear, and confirm that equipment is operating as efficiently as possible. The company also works with customers to establish practical maintenance routines based on their equipment, property, and comfort needs.

The company also provides hvac maintenance in Livonia and across Wayne County for both residential and commercial customers. Through the Shook Comfort Club, members receive year-round system protection with two scheduled visits each year, a program designed to keep heating and cooling equipment maintained across Michigan's changing seasons.

Shook said consistent maintenance also helps homeowners manage expenses during a period of elevated energy costs.

"Regular service is one of the more practical steps a homeowner can take to protect both comfort and budget," Shook said. "A well-maintained system uses energy more effectively and tends to last longer, which matters a great deal when costs are rising across the board."

Shook Heating and Cooling LLC is a heating and cooling service provider based in Livonia, Michigan, serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Metro Detroit area and Wayne County. The company offers furnace installation, repair, and maintenance, along with air conditioning installation, repair, and tune-up services, and commercial HVAC support. Shook Heating and Cooling installs and services Bryant and Payne equipment and provides preventive maintenance, system inspections, and repair services for homes and businesses across the region.

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For more information about Shook Heating and Cooling LLC, contact the company here:

Shook Heating and Cooling

Kara Shook

734-658-5330

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37651 Schoolcraft Rd

Livonia, MI 48150

CONTACT: Kara Shook