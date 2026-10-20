Bahrain ICT - Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) 5G And Cloud Adoption Fuel 16.45% CAGR To USD 9.18 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-first adoption cuts lead times and operating costs, while 5G, managed services, cybersecurity and subscription models unlock recurring revenue opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bahrain ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bahrain ICT Market to Reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2031 as 5G, Cloud and Digital Services Accelerate Growth

The Bahrain ICT market size is estimated at USD 4.29 billion in 2026, up from USD 3.68 billion in 2025. The market is forecast to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 16.45% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by nationwide 5G deployment, fiber network expansion, public-sector cloud adoption, data-center investment and rising enterprise demand for managed IT services, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence solutions.

5G Roll-out and Fiber Expansion Strengthen Digital Infrastructure

Bahrain's advanced telecommunications infrastructure remains a central driver of ICT market growth. Private 5G networks are already supporting Aluminium Bahrain's smart-factory program following the completion of the Kingdom's first industrial 5G site by Batelco and Nokia in 2025. STC Bahrain's 5G New Calling upgrade is also expanding enterprise communication capabilities.

BNET is targeting 95% home fiber penetration by 2026, with average fixed broadband speeds expected to increase 2.5-fold. These investments are improving network capacity and reliability while supporting cloud platforms, industrial automation and data-intensive enterprise applications. Ultra-low-latency connectivity is also attracting high-frequency trading operations and enabling real-time IoT applications across ports, manufacturing facilities and logistics hubs. Continued network densification is expected to reduce edge-compute latency below 10 ms, strengthening Bahrain's position as a regional technology and financial services center.

Cloud-First Strategy Accelerates Public and Private-Sector Adoption

Bahrain's Cloud-First public-sector mandate has created sustained demand for cloud migration, application modernization and managed services. More than 30% of government ministries have migrated core workloads to AWS since 2019, reducing project lead times by approximately 60% and operating costs by as much as 90%.

Successful digital transformation initiatives in justice, education and other government services are encouraging private-sector organizations to adopt similar cloud strategies. Training subsidies are helping address technical skill gaps, while sovereign data guarantees are increasing confidence among international banks serving GCC customers from Manama. As organizations move away from legacy capital expenditure, subscription-based cloud services and managed-service partnerships are expected to gain further momentum.

Fintech, Data Centers and Enterprise Services Create New Opportunities

Bahrain's fintech sandbox continues to attract foreign SaaS providers, supporting innovation across banking, payments and regulatory technology. National data-center development is further expanding the country's capacity to host cloud workloads and digital platforms locally. These trends are creating opportunities for technology providers specializing in cybersecurity, AI consulting, enterprise software, cloud integration and infrastructure management.

Telecom services accounted for 39.46% of the Bahrain ICT market in 2025, reflecting the importance of nationwide 5G and fiber networks. However, IT services are expected to outpace hardware and software, recording a projected CAGR of 10.92%. Enterprises are increasingly outsourcing cloud migrations, cybersecurity operations and AI implementation to specialist providers.

Software demand is also rising across ERP, HR and CX platforms as hyperscalers support the development of local independent software vendor ecosystems. Hardware investment is concentrating on data-center servers, edge appliances and radio units, although margins remain under pressure as global supply chains normalize.

High Broadband Tariffs Remain a Market Constraint

The concentrated telecommunications market continues to limit retail price competition. Three operators - Batelco, Zain, and STC - dominate connectivity, while wholesale reforms and BNET's structural separation have yet to deliver substantial reductions in broadband tariffs. Elevated connectivity costs increase the total cost of cloud migration and may discourage smaller enterprises from accelerating digital transformation, despite internet penetration exceeding 99%.

Additional challenges include Bahrain's dependence on an expatriate technology workforce and persistent shortages of advanced digital skills. Nevertheless, expanding government e-services, including more than 200 digital services introduced since 2007, are generating predictable demand for application maintenance and professional services. Cross-selling between managed security and connectivity is also increasing enterprise revenue opportunities, reinforcing the long-term outlook for the Bahrain ICT market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Robust 5G roll-out and fibre backhaul densification

4.2.2 Cloud-First public-sector mandate accelerates enterprise migration

4.2.3 Fintech sandbox attracting foreign SaaS vendors

4.2.4 National data-centre build-out lowers latency and improves data-residency compliance

4.2.5 Growing local cybersecurity talent pool through Tamkeen incentives

4.2.6 Mandated Arabic e-service accessibility standards (2025) spur GovTech spend

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concentrated telecom market keeps broadband tariffs relatively high

4.3.2 Dependence on expatriate workforce creates developer-talent volatility|

4.3.3 Limited venture-capital depth for later-stage ICT start-ups

4.3.4 Power-cost uncertainty amid subsidy rationalisation

4.4 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardwar

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 Managed Services

5.1.3.2 Business Process Services

5.1.3.3 Business Consulting Services

5.1.3.4 Cloud Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By End-user Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 SMEs

5.3 By Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 ICT and Telecom

5.3.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Energy and Utilities

5.3.7 Healthcare

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Beyon/Batelco)

6.4.2 Zain Bahrain B.S.C.

6.4.3 STC Bahrain B.S.C. Closed

6.4.4 Amazon Web Services Bahrain W.L.L.

6.4.5 Microsoft Bahrain

6.4.6 Oracle Systems Ltd. - Bahrain

6.4.7 Gulf Business Machines (GBM Bahrain)

6.4.8 Kalaam Telecom Bahrain B.S.C.

6.4.9 HCL Technologies Ltd. - Bahrain

6.4.10 Wipro Ltd. - Bahrain

6.4.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions - Bahrain

6.4.12 Google Cloud MENA (Bahrain Edge)

6.4.13 Software AG Middle East

6.4.14 SAP Middle East & North Africa - Bahrain

6.4.15 Cisco Systems International - Bahrain

6.4.16 Palo Alto Networks Bahrain

6.4.17 Trend Micro Middle East - Bahrain

6.4.18 Injazat Digital Bahrain

6.4.19 Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard ICT Division

6.4.20 Etisalcom Bahrain W.L.L.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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