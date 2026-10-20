Global Battery-Free Sensors Market Intelligence Report, 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$9.87B As Maintenance-Free Iot And Industry 4.0 Drive 23.0% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maintenance-free IoT scale-out, predictive-maintenance adoption and ultra-low-power chips drive growth, while RF Energy Harvesting leads and smart buildings open opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Battery-free Sensors Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery-free Sensors Market to Reach US$9.87B by 2031 as Industrial IoT Adoption Accelerates

The global battery-free sensors market is valued at US$2.85B in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$9.87B by 2031, representing a 23.0% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being driven by the increasing deployment of maintenance-free Internet of Things networks, wider Industry 4.0 predictive-maintenance adoption, and continued advances in ultra-low-power semiconductor technology.

Battery-free sensor deployments are gaining momentum as industrial organizations seek scalable monitoring systems that can reduce maintenance requirements and support long-term operational efficiency. Improvements in harvested-energy budgets are expanding the range of viable sensor applications, particularly across industrial facilities, energy storage infrastructure, smart buildings, and connected asset networks. These developments are expected to strengthen demand throughout the forecast period.

North America remains the largest regional market, reaching US$1,026M in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by strong US investment in industrial predictive-maintenance systems and BESS-monitoring deployments. Established industrial infrastructure, advanced automation initiatives, and growing demand for continuous equipment monitoring also contribute to North America's market position.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, recording a 27.2% CAGR. China's expanding smart-manufacturing sector is a major contributor, while India is expected to achieve an outsized country-level CAGR of 34.4%. The UAE is identified as the fastest-growing individual country, with a projected CAGR of 29.6%, reflecting increasing investment in connected infrastructure, automation, and energy-efficient sensing technologies.

RF Energy Harvesting remains the largest technology segment, accounting for 34% of the market. Growth in this category is linked to the scaling of ambient-IoT tagging and connected monitoring applications. Piezoelectric and Photovoltaic harvesting are among the fastest-growing technology categories as hybrid multi-source designs mature and improve deployment flexibility across varying operating environments.

Industrial & Predictive Maintenance represents the majority of market demand. Manufacturers and industrial operators are increasingly implementing battery-free sensors to support equipment monitoring, asset management, and predictive-maintenance programs. Smart Buildings & Infrastructure is also emerging as a fast-growing secondary end-use market, supported by demand for efficient building management, environmental monitoring, and connected infrastructure systems.

The competitive landscape includes energy-harvesting specialists such as EnOcean, Everactive, Wiliot, Farsens, and Axzon, as well as semiconductor suppliers including ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, and Analog Devices. Competition is being shaped by product-launch activity, technology partnerships, and efforts to improve sensor performance and commercial scalability. One notable development is STMicroelectronics' 2025 ambient-IoT reference-design partnership with Wiliot, which highlights growing collaboration between semiconductor companies and battery-free sensing specialists.

Several variables will influence the battery-free sensors market through 2031. Ambient-energy availability remains a constraint in low-RF-density environments, while component costs can exceed those of conventional battery sensors in some applications. At the same time, evolving e-waste and battery-disposal regulations are expected to favor battery-free designs by encouraging technologies that reduce battery consumption, replacement requirements, and associated waste.

Overall, the report indicates that advances in energy harvesting, ultra-low-power electronics, and scalable IoT architectures will support substantial market growth. Industrial digitalization, smart infrastructure investment, and regulatory pressure to reduce electronic waste are expected to reinforce the long-term adoption of battery-free sensor solutions worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Battery-free Sensors Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2020-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Global Battery-free Sensors Predicted Market, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Global Battery-free Sensors Market Segmentation

3.1 Segmentation Overview

3.2 Energy-Harvesting Technology - Value & Growth

3.3 Organization Size Segmentation

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Battery-free Sensors Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America Battery-free Sensors Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Vendors

4.4 United States Battery-free Sensors Market

4.5 Canada Battery-free Sensors Market

4.6 Mexico Battery-free Sensors Market

4.7 Europe Battery-free Sensors Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Vendors

4.9 Germany Battery-free Sensors Market

4.10 United Kingdom Battery-free Sensors Market

4.11 France Battery-free Sensors Market

4.12 Asia Pacific Battery-free Sensors Market

4.13 Asia Pacific - Countries & Major Vendors

4.14 China Battery-free Sensors Market

4.15 Japan Battery-free Sensors Market

4.16 South Korea Battery-free Sensors Market

4.17 India Battery-free Sensors Market

4.18 Rest of World Battery-free Sensors Market

4.19 Rest of World - Countries & Major Vendors

4.20 Brazil Battery-free Sensors Market

4.21 United Arab Emirates Battery-free Sensors Market

4.22 Saudi Arabia Battery-free Sensors Market

4.23 South Africa Battery-free Sensors Market

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 EnOcean GmbH - Segment Leader Spotlight

5.4 Leading Vendors - Revenue Scale

6 Company Profiles

6.1 EnOcean GmbH

6.2 Powercast Corporation

6.3 Everactive Inc.

6.4 Wiliot Ltd.

6.5 Farsens S.L.

6.6 Axzon Inc. (RFMicron)

6.7 ON Semiconductor

6.8 STMicroelectronics

6.9 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.10 Phase IV Engineering, Inc.

6.11 Inductosense Ltd.

6.12 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2023-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - Energy-Harvesting Innovation

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Battery-free Sensors Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

10.1 A Maintenance-Free, High-Growth Sensing Market

List of Figures [35]

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