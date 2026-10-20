Global Leaf Blower Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 By Product, Power Source, Application, Channel, Country, And Company Battery-Powered Models Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery-powered, low-noise leaf blowers gain traction as urban green spaces, DIY gardening, professional landscaping and stricter emission rules drive demand.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Leaf Blower Market Report by Product Type, Type, Power Source, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leaf blowers market is projected to grow from US$ 1.57 Billion in 2025 to US$ 2.28 Billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.21% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion is supported by rising residential and commercial landscaping activity, continued investment in urban green spaces, and increasing demand for efficient outdoor maintenance equipment.

Battery-powered and cordless leaf blowers are gaining market share as lithium-ion battery technology delivers longer operating times, faster charging, improved airflow, and greater reliability. Low-noise operation, zero direct emissions, lightweight construction, and reduced maintenance requirements are also encouraging consumers, landscaping contractors, municipalities, and facility management companies to adopt electric equipment.

Key Leaf Blowers Market Growth Drivers

Residential landscaping and home gardening: Rising consumer spending on lawns, gardens, patios, driveways, and other outdoor living areas is increasing demand for compact and user-friendly equipment. The popularity of do-it-yourself gardening and home improvement projects is supporting sales of handheld, cordless, and electric leaf blowers. Expanding suburban communities and higher disposable incomes are expected to sustain residential demand.

Advanced battery and motor technologies: Product innovation is improving performance across the global leaf blowers market. Brushless motors, variable-speed controls, intelligent power management, ergonomic handles, vibration reduction, and high-capacity batteries are helping manufacturers address user expectations for productivity and comfort. These advances are making cordless products increasingly suitable for professional landscaping applications.

Commercial and municipal landscaping: Landscaping companies, municipalities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, golf courses, parks, sports complexes, and commercial property operators require high-performance equipment for large outdoor areas. Global urbanization is strengthening this opportunity, with 68% of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050. Investment in parks, recreational facilities, smart cities, and public infrastructure will generate additional demand for professional outdoor power equipment.

Market Challenges

Noise restrictions and emission regulations are creating challenges for gasoline-powered leaf blowers. Several governments and local authorities have introduced operating limits or bans in residential and noise-sensitive locations. Manufacturers must invest in cleaner engines, quieter motors, battery platforms, and sustainable production processes while maintaining affordability and professional-grade performance.

Seasonality also affects sales, inventory planning, and revenue forecasting. Demand is generally strongest during autumn leaf cleanup and spring landscaping periods. Climate variability and limited seasonal change in tropical markets can further affect equipment usage. Manufacturers are addressing these risks through geographic expansion and multi-functional outdoor power equipment suitable for broader year-round applications.

Product and Distribution Trends



Cordless leaf blowers: This segment is expected to record strong growth as improved batteries provide greater mobility, competitive airflow, and longer runtime.

Handheld leaf blowers: Compact design, affordability, and ease of operation support continued demand among homeowners and users maintaining small to medium-sized spaces.

Gas leaf blowers: Professional contractors continue to use gas models for wet leaves, heavy debris, large properties, and applications requiring extended operation.

Electric leaf blowers: Corded and battery-powered models are benefiting from environmental regulations, low maintenance requirements, and demand for quieter equipment. Online sales: E-commerce growth is improving access to product comparisons, customer reviews, demonstration videos, financing options, and direct-to-consumer purchasing.

Recent Leaf Blower Product Launches

Competition is intensifying as manufacturers expand professional battery-powered portfolios. Greenworks launched its 80V Commercial Backpack Leaf Blower in Jan-23, while EGO Power+ introduced a 765 CFM cordless model in Mar-23. Husqvarna released the 550iBTX Gen2 Backpack Leaf Blower in Sep-23, followed by the STIHL BGA 300 Battery Backpack Blower in Oct-23.

Milwaukee Tool added the M18 FUEL Dual Battery Blower in Jan-24, and Makita introduced its XGT 40V max Brushless Blower in Mar-24. Whisper Aero unveiled the WhisperDrive Tow-Behind Electric Leaf Blower in Oct-24, designed to operate below 65 dBA. ECHO expanded its professional battery range in Nov-24, STIHL introduced the BG-X Cordless Leaf Blower in Mar-25, and HOTO launched a 720 CFM cordless model with USB-C charging in Nov-25.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States remains a leading leaf blowers market due to widespread lawn maintenance, an established landscaping industry, seasonal cleanup requirements, and strong commercial demand. State-level noise and emission regulations are accelerating the transition toward battery-powered equipment.

France is experiencing steady adoption of electric and battery-powered models as environmental policies, urban landscaping programs, and consumer interest in sustainable gardening equipment influence purchasing decisions. In India, urbanization, smart city initiatives, infrastructure development, and mechanized maintenance of parks and public spaces are creating long-term opportunities. Saudi Arabia is also generating demand through urban beautification, tourism developments, residential communities, green infrastructure, and large-scale landscaping projects.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Product Type: Cordless Leaf Blower and Corded Leaf Blower

Type: Handheld, Backpack, and Wheeled

Power Source: Gas Leaf Blowers, Electric Leaf Blowers, and Battery-Powered Leaf Blowers

Application: Residential and Commercial Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading companies through business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Echo Incorporated, Emak S.p.A., Henton & Chattell Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Leaf Blowers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Leaf Blowers Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Power Source

6.4 By Application

6.5 By Distribution Channel

6.6 By Countries

7. Product Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Cordless Leaf Blower

7.2 Corded Leaf Blower

8. Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Handheld

8.2 Backpack

8.3 Wheeled

9. Power Source - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Gas Leaf Blowers

9.2 Electric Leaf Blowers

9.3 Battery-Powered Leaf Blowers

10. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 Residential

10.2 Commercial

11. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

11.1 Offline

11.2 Online

12. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 United Kingdom

12.2.6 Belgium

12.2.7 Netherlands

12.2.8 Turkey

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.6 Malaysia

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Australia

12.3.9 New Zealand

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes

14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat

15. Merger and Acquisition

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Company Analysis Criteria

16.1.1 Overview

16.1.2 Key Person

16.1.3 Recent Developments

16.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.1.5 Revenue Analysis

16.2 Echo Incorporated

16.3 Emak S.p.A.

16.4 Henton & Chattell Ltd

16.5 Hitachi Ltd.

16.6 Husqvarna AB

16.7 Makita Corporation

16.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.9 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Companies Featured



Echo Incorporated

Emak S.p.A.

Henton & Chattell Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

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