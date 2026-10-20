Hard Rock Punta Cana Extends QCI Partnership, Adding QCI Connect And Chatalyticstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded agreement brings integrated email capabilities and conversational AI to support player development, marketing, and casino operations.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Hard Rock Punta Cana has extended its QCI partnership, expanding its use of the platform with QCI Connect and ChatalyticsTM.

The expansion adds QCI Connect Email for host outreach and marketing campaigns, alongside Chatalytics' conversational AI tools for exploring data and refining dashboards, helping teams strengthen guest engagement and make informed operational decisions.

“Extending our relationship with QCI gives us a foundation to continue advancing the tools available to our teams,” said Cody Glass, IT Manager at Hard Rock Punta Cana.“With QCI Connect and Chatalytics, we look forward to making information more accessible and helping our hosts, marketing staff, and operations teams put that information to work in serving our guests.”

“Hard Rock Punta Cana's continued investment in QCI reflects our shared focus on giving casino teams practical tools that support their daily work,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“QCI Connect helps teams act on guest engagement opportunities, while Chatalytics makes it easier to determine the next best action. We're excited to build on this relationship and support the property's continued adoption of our technology.”

The partnership underscores the role of connected intelligence, AI, and guest communication tools in helping casino operators deliver more personalized service and make informed operational decisions.

ABOUT HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO PUNTA CANA

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive beachfront resort in the Dominican Republic, combining the brand's musical heritage with accommodations, dining, entertainment, and casino gaming. Guests can enjoy international cuisine, bars and lounges, nightlife, and a range of recreational experiences. The resort's casino offers slot machines, video poker, and table games, while its wellness amenities include Rock Spa® and Body Rock® fitness facilities. The property also provides indoor and outdoor venues for meetings, conventions, weddings, and celebrations, with settings ranging from ballrooms to the beach. For more information, visit hotel.hardrock.com/punta-cana.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI) develops technology for casino and hospitality businesses and uses agentic AI extensively in its own operations. Its products include the QCI AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, which brings resort business functions together in a shared operational environment. QCI serves more than 325 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Europe. Its technology supports operators representing over $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI Resorts combines hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, and enterprise operations, with connections to gaming systems. A common AI foundation enables teams to work with current operational information, interact with the platform using natural language, and apply agentic capabilities across departments. This approach gives resort teams a coordinated view of their business and helps them act on information across functions.

Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno founded QCI. The company is headquartered in San Diego and maintains additional offices across North America. For more information, call (858) 299-5715 or visit qci.ai.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas serves as CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, which he co-founded. An entrepreneur and specialist in applied analytics, he has founded two companies developing products for casino gaming, education, and adult learning. His experience includes creating business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casino businesses and helping both individual properties and multi-property operators apply analytics to improve financial performance. Dr. Thomas has co-authored 16 books and more than 80 articles exploring gaming analytics and data science, and his inventions are represented in dozens of patents. His expertise spans the underlying data, analytical methods, and practical requirements of casino operations, informing his approach to building technology for gaming professionals.