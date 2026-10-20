Global HVAC Equipment Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 By Equipment, End Use, Country, And Company Smart HVAC And Heat Pumps Drive Growth To US$347.56 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost HVAC ROI with AI-driven diagnostics, predictive maintenance, smart controls and energy-efficient heat pumps that cut downtime, maintenance costs and energy use.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Equipment Market Report by Equipment, End Use, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC equipment market is projected to reach US$ 347.56 Billion by 2034, rising from US$ 237.53 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activity, stringent energy-efficiency regulations, and increasing demand for improved indoor air quality. The adoption of heat pumps, smart controls, connected platforms, and AI-enabled diagnostics is also accelerating investment across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Building modernization and global decarbonization initiatives are encouraging property owners to replace conventional equipment with high-efficiency heating, cooling, ventilation, and air-handling systems. Smart buildings and intelligent energy management platforms are creating further opportunities for manufacturers, particularly as customers seek lower operating costs, predictive maintenance capabilities, remote monitoring, and stronger environmental performance.

Key HVAC Equipment Market Growth Drivers

Energy-Efficient and Intelligent HVAC Systems

Governments are introducing stricter building performance standards and carbon reduction targets, increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC equipment. Artificial intelligence, automation, smart controls, and connected monitoring systems are improving performance while reducing energy use, maintenance costs, and equipment downtime.

In January 2026, LG Electronics opened an USD 80 million inverter-compressor research and development center in Seoul. The facility will support AI-based diagnostics for variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, with product commercialization expected to begin in 2027. This investment reflects the industry's focus on intelligent HVAC technologies that meet evolving regulatory and customer requirements.

Heat Pumps and Electrified Heating

The transition away from fossil fuel-based boilers is strengthening demand for heat pumps in residential and commercial buildings. Supportive regulations, clean energy incentives, and concerns about energy costs are encouraging adoption, while technological improvements are expanding heat pump performance in cold climates.

In November 2025, Daikin Industries announced a JPY 150 billion (USD 1 billion) investment in a heat pump manufacturing facility in Poland. Designed to produce up to 500,000 units annually, the plant will help address demand generated by European boiler replacement and decarbonization programs.

Strategic Expansion and Industry Consolidation

HVAC manufacturers are using acquisitions and capacity investments to expand product portfolios, improve supply chains, and increase geographic reach. In October 2025, Carrier Global completed its EUR 12 billion (USD 13.6 billion) acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions. The transaction increased Carrier's European heat pump production capacity to approximately 2.8 million units annually and strengthened its position in the climate solutions market.

Recent HVAC Equipment Market Developments



January 2026: Daikin Industries introduced next-generation HVAC and cooling technologies at the 2026 AHR Expo. Products included the Magnitude WME-C Quad Chiller, Pathfinder AWV-C fan deck, advanced VRV systems, FIT AURORA heat pumps, and NEXIO MAX rooftop systems. The portfolio incorporates low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, magnetic-bearing compressors, inverter technology, and cloud-enabled connectivity. January 2026: Samsung Electronics launched its high-efficiency EHS All-in-One heat pump solution in Europe. The system combines heating, cooling, and domestic hot water functions and is designed to operate at temperatures as low as -25C. It uses heat recovery technology and low-GWP R32 refrigerant, with expansion into South Korea planned later in 2026.

Market Challenges

High initial installation and retrofit costs remain a major barrier to HVAC equipment adoption. Heat pumps, VRF systems, smart controls, and related infrastructure upgrades can require significant capital expenditure. Retrofitting older properties may also involve electrical improvements, building modifications, and system integration costs. Although incentives and rebates can improve affordability, financing limitations and uncertain return-on-investment calculations may delay purchasing decisions.

Supply chain instability and skilled labor shortages present additional challenges. HVAC manufacturers depend on global supplies of compressors, refrigerants, sensors, electronic components, and specialized materials. Geopolitical disruption, transportation delays, and raw material shortages can increase costs and affect production schedules. Meanwhile, advanced systems require qualified technicians with expertise in AI-enabled diagnostics, connected controls, heat pumps, and smart building management.

Regional HVAC Equipment Market Highlights

United States: Commercial construction, replacement demand, federal and state-level decarbonization initiatives, and investment in indoor air quality are supporting market expansion. In June 2025, Daikin Applied introduced the Trailblazer HP air-cooled scroll chiller with integrated heat pump functionality. The system enables commercial buildings to replace traditional boilers while achieving heating efficiencies of up to 300%.

Germany: Building modernization policies and fossil fuel heating replacement programs are accelerating heat pump adoption. In January 2025, Viessmann Climate Solutions announced a EUR 200 million (USD 213 million) expansion of its Allendorf heat pump operations, with approximately 800 new jobs expected.

China: Rapid urbanization, industrial development, green building initiatives, and large-scale infrastructure projects continue to generate demand for residential air conditioning, commercial climate control, and industrial cooling. Carrier China's March 2024 partnership with Alibaba also highlights the growing role of digital sales and e-commerce distribution.

Saudi Arabia: Extreme temperatures, Vision 2030 projects, tourism development, and smart city investment are sustaining demand for air conditioning and energy-efficient cooling. In February 2025, EDF Saudi Arabia and TAQA Geothermal Energy signed a memorandum of understanding covering geothermal applications, HVAC technologies, and compressed air energy storage.

Heat Pump and Residential HVAC Opportunities

Heat pumps represent a high-growth segment as governments, homeowners, and businesses prioritize electrified heating, lower energy consumption, and reduced carbon emissions. Residential HVAC equipment is also benefiting from housing construction, replacement of aging units, extreme weather, rising disposable incomes, and demand for smart thermostats, home automation, ventilation, and better indoor air quality.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The report evaluates equipment sales across heating, cooling, air handling, ventilation, VRF/VRV systems, commercial refrigeration equipment, and selected HVAC controls. Installation, maintenance, repair, and other aftermarket services are excluded unless specifically stated.

Market estimates combine equipment volumes with average selling prices and account for new construction, replacement, and retrofit demand. The methodology assesses building stock, floor area, HVAC penetration, capacity requirements, equipment life, replacement rates, product mix, and region-specific pricing. Results are validated against shipment data, construction activity, installed-base trends, supplier revenue, company disclosures, government statistics, industry databases, and primary research.

Equipment segments include heat pumps, air conditioning systems, boilers, air purifiers, chillers, air handling units, unitary heaters, ventilation fans, dehumidifiers, and other products. End-use categories include residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Geographic coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries assessed include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The HVAC equipment market features established manufacturers with extensive product portfolios, global distribution networks, and continued investment in energy-efficient climate technologies. Company analysis in the report covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Key participants include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu, Haier Group, Havells India Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls, and LG Electronics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global HVAC Equipment Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. HVAC Equipment Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Equipment

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By Countries

7. Equipment - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Heat Pump

7.2 Air Conditioning

7.3 Boilers

7.4 Air Purifier

7.5 Chillers

7.6 Air Handling Units

7.7 Unitary Heaters

7.8 Ventilation Fans

7.9 Dehumidifier

7.10 Others

8. End Use - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial

9. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes

11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat

12. Merger and Acquisition

13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Carrier Corporation

13.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

13.3 Fujitsu

13.4 Haier Group

13.5 Havells India Ltd.

13.6 Hitachi Ltd.

13.7 Johnson Controls

13.8 LG Electronics

Each company profile includes an overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.

Companies Featured



Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu

Haier Group

Havells India Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls LG Electronics

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