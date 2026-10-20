Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 Cold Chain Expansion And Import Reliance Create Supplier Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides refrigeration compressor manufacturers, exporters, trading companies, and related suppliers with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market. Covering 2023-2026, it examines Vietnam's refrigeration compressor industry, import activity, customer landscape, supply sources, market demand, and foreign investment environment.

Vietnam's refrigeration compressor market has expanded rapidly due to growth in home appliance manufacturing, cold chain logistics, food processing, seafood exports, e-commerce, pharmaceutical distribution, and industrial refrigeration. Rising household incomes and continued urbanization are also increasing demand for air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers, supporting steady consumption of household refrigeration compressors.

Commercial and industrial demand is advancing alongside the development of supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, cold storage facilities, and temperature-controlled transport networks. Government support for cold chain infrastructure, industrial park development, and food processing exports is further increasing demand for refrigeration equipment and compressor systems.

Domestic refrigeration compressor manufacturing remains limited and is primarily associated with internal production support or partial assembly by home appliance manufacturers. As local companies generally have limited access to core compressor technologies, Vietnam continues to rely heavily on imported products for household appliances, commercial refrigeration, industrial cold storage, food processing, and other specialized applications.

This dependence is expected to remain high in the short to medium term. Continued investment in cold chain capacity, appliance production, and industrial refrigeration is anticipated to support demand for mid-to-high-end energy-saving compressors, creating sustained opportunities for international manufacturers, component suppliers, and technical service providers.

Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Market

Vietnam's refrigeration compressor imports continue to increase as local manufacturing and assembly operations expand. The market relies particularly heavily on imported key components, energy-efficient equipment, and commercial and industrial refrigeration systems. Demand is especially strong for commercial freezers, industrial cold storage equipment, cold chain transport refrigeration units, ultra-low temperature equipment, and high-efficiency compressor systems.

Approximately 900 Vietnamese importers purchased refrigeration compressors from international suppliers in 2024, with total imports reaching US$118 million. This represented year-on-year growth of about 33.9%. From January to September 2025, import value reached US$98.31 million, increasing approximately 11.5% compared with the same period in 2024.

China remained Vietnam's largest refrigeration compressor supplier during the first nine months of 2025, accounting for approximately 67.4% of total imports. South Korea represented about 9.7%, followed by Japan at approximately 6.2%. These figures demonstrate both Vietnam's strong dependence on international supply and the importance of established Asian manufacturing hubs.

Importer Intelligence and Market Entry Support

The report profiles the top 10 refrigeration compressor importing companies in Vietnam. These businesses include professional refrigeration equipment importers, manufacturers of complete units such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers, distributors, and after-sales service providers.

Each profile includes company information, contact details, import quantity, import value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers. Excel data is also included to support customer screening, account management, market comparison, and batch outreach. This structure helps exporters identify qualified buyers and develop more efficient customer acquisition strategies.



Comprehensive importer coverage: Information on leading Vietnamese importers across manufacturing, distribution, equipment supply, and after-sales service.

Detailed trade data: Import volumes, values, prices, supply origins, and major supplier relationships for the top 10 companies.

Market-focused analysis: Insights into import demand, purchasing trends, major sources of supply, and relevant market conditions.

Efficient business development: Structured company profiles and Excel data designed to accelerate prospect identification and outreach. Strategic decision support: Information for exporters, international trading companies, investors, refrigeration equipment manufacturers, and industrial supply chain participants.

Foreign Investment Outlook

Vietnam offers a favorable environment for foreign investment in refrigeration compressor manufacturing, refrigeration equipment assembly, and related component industries. Key advantages include political stability, sustained economic growth, competitive labor costs, extensive port access, and participation in major trade frameworks, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

The report notes that 100% foreign-owned factories are permitted in relevant sectors. Compressor manufacturing may also qualify for investment incentives under applicable Vietnamese laws and development programs, including potential corporate income tax benefits. Investors should conduct independent legal and regulatory due diligence before making commitments.

By combining import statistics, buyer profiles, supplier relationships, demand analysis, and investment insights, the report enables global refrigeration compressor suppliers to evaluate opportunities, reduce market entry risks, strengthen regional supply chain planning, and improve their competitiveness in Vietnam's growing refrigeration market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Refrigeration Compressor Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Refrigeration Compressor Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Refrigeration Compressor Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Refrigeration Compressor Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Refrigeration Compressor in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Hcmc Ce Complex

Lg Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong Aqua Electrical Appliances Vietnam

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