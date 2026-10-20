Byline Bank Doubles Down On Chicago Sports With 'Bank On The Blackhawks' Sweepstakes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank is once again bringing its hometown pride to the ice with a special sweepstakes partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fans who bring the city's sports traditions to life. Open through March 30, 2027, the“Bank on the Blackhawks” sweepstakes gives eligible fans a chance to win four customized Blackhawks jerseys and four tickets to the team's April 10, 2027 home game at the United Center.

This is the second year in a row Byline Bank has joined forces with the Blackhawks on a season-wide sponsorship, and the evolution of the partnership reflects the bank's deep commitment to the city it calls home.

“As a Chicago-based bank with a long history of serving local businesses, individuals and neighborhoods, Byline is proud to give back to the people and institutions that make this city a world-class place to live, work and play,” said Karmen Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Byline Bank.“The Blackhawks bring together Chicagoans from across cultures, neighborhoods and generations, and this sweepstakes is a way for us to give fans a chance to create new memories cheering on a team we all love.”

The 'Bank on the Blackhawks' sweepstakes underlines the bank's local roots and support for the traditions and organizations that connect Chicagoans to the community and each other. Alongside its Blackhawks partnership, Byline is also sponsoring the CTA's Soldier Field Express bus service, providing fans a less costly and more convenient way to get to the stadium to cheer on our hometown team. To learn more about Byline's hometown partnerships, visit: bylinebank.com/welovethistown.

Fans can enter the“Bank on the Blackhawks” sweepstakes by completing the online entry form at Blackhawks.com/BankOnTheBlackhawks. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries and, following verification, receive the four jerseys and four game tickets. No purchase required to enter or win. Eligible for residents within 75-miles radius of United Center, age 18+. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 PM Central Time on March 30, 2027. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules link on the entry page.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit bylinebank.com.

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