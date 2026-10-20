Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis On Evs And Charging 69.2% CAGR To Unlock A US$67.54 Billion Market By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision-ready EV intelligence guides market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnerships and expansion across Indonesia's mobility ecosystem.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 71.5% annually and reach US$8.23 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 65.3% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum with a projected CAGR of 69.2% from 2026 to 2030. The market value is anticipated to rise from US$4.80 billion in 2025 to approximately US$67.54 billion by 2030.

The report delivers a data-centric assessment of the Indonesia electric vehicles market, providing more than 100 KPIs across market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, charging infrastructure and adoption indicators. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, competitive benchmarking, investment analysis and strategic planning.

Comprehensive Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

The research evaluates the development of electric mobility across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses. Market segmentation covers front wheel drive, rear wheel drive and all wheel drive electric vehicles, as well as low-priced, mid-priced and luxury models.

Passenger vehicle analysis includes small, medium, crossover, large and SUV electric vehicles. Commercial vehicle coverage extends across light duty, medium duty and heavy duty categories. The report also assesses parallel hybrid, series hybrid and combined hybrid powertrains, alongside battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and other propulsion types.

Additional analysis examines vehicle range categories of up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles and above 300 miles. Normal charging and super charging vehicles are reviewed together with connected mobility applications, including Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Everything connectivity. Geographic adoption is assessed across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Insights

The report provides detailed coverage of Indonesia's electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, including infrastructure value, charging station numbers and charging point deployment. It analyzes AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, and charging networks serving passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses.

Charging locations covered include residential properties, retail and destination sites, on-street facilities, workplaces and fleet depots. Infrastructure is also segmented by slow, fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charging speeds. Connector analysis includes Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T and other charging infrastructure. The study further evaluates non-connected and smart charging networks, providing insight into infrastructure readiness and technology adoption.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

Competitive analysis includes key player market share across the two-wheelers and four-wheelers electric vehicle segments. The findings help identify growth opportunities associated with rising EV penetration, fleet electrification, battery affordability, charging accessibility, connected vehicle technologies and expanding urban mobility requirements.

The report considers the influence of regulatory frameworks, government incentives, fuel economy requirements and infrastructure availability on electric vehicle adoption. It also examines the transition toward battery electric vehicles, hybrid models, smart charging systems and Vehicle-to-Grid capabilities across urban and semi-urban markets.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders



Market intelligence: Assess electric vehicle market size, sales volume, transaction value, penetration rates and charging infrastructure readiness in Indonesia.

Granular segmentation: Compare opportunities by vehicle type, class, drive configuration, powertrain, propulsion technology, range, connectivity and city tier.

Infrastructure benchmarking: Evaluate charging stations, charging points, installation models, charging speeds, connector standards and location-specific deployment.

Forecast visibility: Track historical performance and forecast trends through 2030 to support financial modeling, market entry and expansion planning. Strategic decision support: Inform product development, infrastructure investment, partnerships and competitive positioning.

The research applies industry best practices and an unbiased methodology supported by a proprietary analytics platform. Its structured, analytics-ready format is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable insight into Indonesia's rapidly expanding electric vehicle ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Indonesia Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Indonesia Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Indonesia Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Indonesia Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Indonesia Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Indonesia Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Indonesia Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Indonesia Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Indonesia All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Indonesia Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Indonesia Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Indonesia Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Indonesia Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Indonesia Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Indonesia Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Indonesia SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Indonesia Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Indonesia Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Indonesia Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Indonesia Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Indonesia Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Indonesia Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Indonesia Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Indonesia Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Indonesia Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Indonesia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Indonesia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Indonesia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Indonesia Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Indonesia Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Indonesia Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Indonesia Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Indonesia Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Indonesia Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Indonesia Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Indonesia Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Indonesia Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Indonesia Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Indonesia Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Indonesia Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Indonesia Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Indonesia Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Indonesia Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Indonesia Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Indonesia On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Indonesia Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Indonesia Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Indonesia Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Indonesia Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Indonesia Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Indonesia Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Indonesia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Indonesia Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Indonesia Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Indonesia Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Indonesia Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Indonesia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Indonesia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Indonesia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Indonesia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Indonesia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Indonesia Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Indonesia Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Indonesia Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Indonesia Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Indonesia Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Indonesia Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Indonesia Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Indonesia Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Indonesia Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Indonesia Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Indonesia Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Indonesia Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Indonesia Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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