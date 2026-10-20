Scripps Howard Fund Distributes 2 Millionth Book Through Childhood Literacy Campaign

The milestone book was distributed on Sept. 23 at a Scholastic Book Fair in Cleveland, where students selected age-appropriate books to take home and add to their personal libraries. The event was held in partnership with WEWS, Scripps' ABC-affiliated station in Cleveland.

Support from thousands of donors will allow the Fund to invest more than $1.3 million to provide more than 200,000 free books to children at underserved schools across the United States during the 2026–2027 school year.

Since launching in 2016,“If You Give a Child a Book...” has helped children build home libraries and strengthen their confidence as independent readers. The campaign is supported by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), Scripps employees, the communities the company serves and Scripps and Howard family members.

With the funds raised through this year's campaign, the total number of books distributed since the program started in 2016 will surpass 2.2 million.

“Access to books is access to opportunity,” said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.“Books encourage children to be curious and envision futures they may have never considered. Reaching 2 million books is a powerful reflection of what happens when communities come together to ensure all kids can unlock possibilities thanks to reading.”

The Fund sponsors free book fairs at nearly 100 partner Title I schools across the country. Students choose books that interest them and take them home to keep. The Fund's goal is to provide every student at participating schools with 10 books each year, extending reading beyond the classroom and helping children develop a lifelong love of books.

To learn more and donate, visit ifyougiveabook.com.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, ...

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund's annual“If You Give a Child a Book...” childhood literacy campaign has distributed 2 million new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at