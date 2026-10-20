Fedhive And Carahsoft Introduce Private Modern Cloud, Delivering Pre-Authorized Fedramp High Hardware Infrastructure To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Offering Expands FedRAMP Authorization to Hardware in FedHIVE's Portfolio

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedHIVE, a FedRAMP-authorized cloud service offering accelerating secure adoption of innovative technologies for Government missions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new Private Modern Cloud that delivers pre-authorized, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP® ) High compliant hardware infrastructure to Government agencies. Through this partnership, Carahsoft will serve as FedHIVE's Hardware Provider®, helping to expand the hardware manufacturer offerings within FedHIVE's FedRAMP authorization boundary.

“FedHIVE has spent years helping CSPs and ISVs accelerate their path to FedRAMP and DoD compliance at the highest levels, enabling them to bring secure, mission-ready technologies into the Federal ecosystem faster,” said Michael Cardaci, CEO, FedHIVE.“Our collaboration with Carahsoft extends that impact directly to Government customers. With the industry's only fully authorized IaaS, PaaS and SaaS platform, FedHIVE brings a unique security and compliance advantage that, combined with Carahsoft's proven ability to deliver complex Federal technology solutions, creates a seamless path for agencies to operate across on-premise, private cloud, hyperscaler and hybrid infrastructures. Together with our vendor partners, we're reducing complexity, enhancing security and giving Government organizations the control and choice they need to accelerate adoption of emerging technologies and meet evolving mandates-from the National AI Action Plan and Commercial Tech Preference to Zero Trust strategies and new security frameworks-with confidence.”

Built within FedHIVE's authorized boundary, including FedRAMP High and DoD SRG IL4 and IL5, the Private Modern Cloud enables agencies to deploy secure compute and storage without undergoing a full authorization process for each new hardware environment. By leveraging pre-approved infrastructure, agencies can accelerate deployment timelines while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.

The Private Modern Cloud supports hybrid deployment models, allowing agencies to connect on-premise systems with private infrastructure and leading cloud providers. This approach provides flexibility in workload placement while maintaining direct oversight of infrastructure and data.

The offering also addresses increasing cost and operational challenges associated with cloud adoption. By leveraging dedicated, authorized hardware, agencies can reduce reliance on variable consumption models, limit egress-related expenses and improve overall cost predictability.

“Government agencies require flexible, secure infrastructure that supports mission goals without unnecessary complexity,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“Through this initiative with FedHIVE, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are providing access to pre-authorized compute and storage, enabling agencies to deploy compliant infrastructure safely and more efficiently. Our Private Modern Cloud offering supports Public Sector customers as they modernize IT infrastructure with greater cost efficiency and streamlined deployment.”

FedHIVE's Private Modern Cloud is available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-4110 or ...; Or learn more about the Private Modern Cloud for Government here and other FedHIVE solutions here.

About FedHIVE

FedHIVE® is the first purpose-built FedRAMP authorized hosted accelerator platform and the only FedRAMP accelerator delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities within a single FedRAMP Class D (High-impact) authorization boundary. FedHIVE helps technology providers launch certified and authorized environments faster, more securely, and at a lower cost, moving more quickly from FedRAMP Class D (High) certification to agency Authorization to Operate (ATO) through flexible deployment options, fully managed security and compliance operations, and comprehensive support for agency authorization requirements. The result is a more complete path from certification to agency adoption, customer traction, long-term federal growth, and stronger return on investment. FedHIVE is built on a trusted multi-agency authorization (ATO) foundation approved by the CIOs of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of War (DoW), and the General Services Administration (GSA). The platform implements more than 400 NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 High baseline controls with 24/7 security operations, automated continuous monitoring, and independent third-party validation. FedHIVE is also Department of War (DoW) IL4/IL5 (DoD IL4/IL5) and GovRAMP Authorized (formerly StateRAMP), provides support for FedRAMP 20x and CMMC, and supports mission systems across multiple federal agencies including the DoW, U.S. Space Force, TSA, and the Department of State.

Contact

Lesley Rogers

(571) 201-9773

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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