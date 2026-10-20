97% Of Developers Express Concerns About Cloud Access For AI Agents But 79% Grant Access Regardless, According To 2026 State Of AI In Cloud Development Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, today released the 2026 State of AI in Cloud Development report conducted by Dimensional Research. It is available for download at:

Dimensional Research Principal Diane Hagglund said:“The impact AI innovations have had on writing code is well established but the broader implications of the role of AI in testing, staging and deploying that code has not been part of those conversations. This research extends our understanding of how AI is impacting teams and how they can get even more from their investments as they move through all stages of the software development lifecycle.”

The survey results found that enterprise software development teams grant AI agents access to cloud environments supporting various stages of the software development lifecycle even though they express concerns about how doing so might affect security, costs and application reliability.

Key survey findings include:



79% of respondents give AI agents access to cloud environments for developing, testing or staging code at least occasionally and 18% said agents always have access

97% have concerns about granting that access for AI agents, citing leaked credentials, misconfigurations, rising cloud costs and failures in production

26% said AI agents can access production environments, and 55% said agents can access staging

65% generate at least twice as much code since adopting AI but developers estimated only 61% of AI-generated code is released to production

26% of developers said AI-generated code has significantly more bugs than code created by humans, while only 6% of development team managers said the same 58% said leadership expects them to control token and cloud costs without giving them the information to do so

“These responses align with what we hear from our customers every day,” said Waldemar Hummer, LocalStack co-founder and CTO.“AI is generating code faster than teams can confidently ship it, making testing and validation the new bottleneck. We help developers and AI agents close this gap with fast, safe, isolated cloud environments that enable rapid iteration without the risks and costs of traditional cloud infrastructure.”

Survey Methodology

LocalStack commissioned Dimensional Research to survey more than 300 developers and team managers in software development responsible for shipping applications to public cloud platforms at organizations with 1,000 to more than 10,000 employees.

About LocalStack

LocalStack's mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit .

Media and Analyst Contact:

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