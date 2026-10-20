Meridian Launches Meridian Starter, A Shared AI Workspace For Accounting Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connect Claude or ChatGPT to QuickBooks Online and Xero, with client context, checklists, and teammates in one place

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian by Pilot, the AI operating system for accounting firms, today launched Meridian Starter. It is a shared workspace for accounting teams using Claude or ChatGPT to do client work connected directly to the ledger.

Meridian Starter brings together a firm's QuickBooks Online and Xero connections in one place, keeps notes about each client where the whole team and the agent can use them, and tracks recurring work with checklists built from templates.

One workspace across clients and teammates

AI use among accountants is now mainstream, with 98% reporting they use it to support their clients, most often with Claude or ChatGPT. That work usually happens one chat and one company file at a time, and what the AI learns about a client stays in one person's chat history.

Meridian Starter organizes that work across clients and teammates:



Ledger connections: connect clients' QuickBooks Online and Xero accounts in one workspace

Checklists: build a standard process as a template, then create a checklist for each client

Shared context: keep notes on each client and the work performed available to the team and to the agent Team access: invite teammates and assign roles so everyone works from the same books

Free to start

Meridian Starter is free for one user and one ledger connection. Each additional user or connection is $50 per month, with all features included. Firms can start with one client and one defined task, review the results, and expand across the team from there.

Meridian Starter is available now at .

For firms ready to automate recurring production across whole portfolios

Meridian Starter gives your firm a first look at Meridian. Your accountants direct the agent from Claude or ChatGPT, one task at a time, so your team sees what it does on real client work before you take on more. When the firm's ready, the full Meridian platform runs the recurring work across your whole client portfolio, from 50 clients to 5,000. It automates categorization, reconciliation and tick-and-tie end to end, with deterministic accounting checks along the way. Your accountants just review the finished work, exercise judgment, and approve deliverables before anything reaches a client.

About Meridian

Meridian is the AI operating system for accounting firms that automates the recurring and ad hoc work for the month-end, tax prep, and FP&A. Built inside Pilot and refined across 8,000 businesses and more than 200,000 months of books, Meridian reduces production work so firms have more capacity for advisory services, client relationships, and growth. Learn more at

Contacts

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

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