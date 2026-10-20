Northeast Bank Announces Dates For Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the“Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2027 first quarter earnings results on Monday, October 26, 2026. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer.
To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link ( Phone Registration ) you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via a live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank's website at and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at .
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates a nationwide commercial lending platform alongside a community banking franchise. The Bank's National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans, specializing in complex credit structures, secondary-market loan acquisitions, and tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. The Bank's Small Business Division provides government-guaranteed loans as a Small Business Administration Preferred Lender in addition to other small-balance financing solutions. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of banking centers in Maine and its digital banking division, ableBanking.
Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at .
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| For More Information:
| Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer
| Northeast Bank
| 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
| 617.960.3634
|
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