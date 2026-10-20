Cycode Expands Canadian Presence, Building On Global Momentum In Agentic Development Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Canadian footprint, new brand identity, and continued product innovation mark the company's next phase of growth

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode, the leader in Agentic Development Security, today announced its continued expansion in Canada alongside a refreshed brand identity reflecting the company's evolution in securing agentic development. To support this growth, Cycode has established dedicated pre-sales, post-sales, and customer success teams serving the Canadian market, strengthening its commitment to helping organizations secure modern software development environments as AI transforms how software is built.

Over the past 18 months, Cycode has grown its Canadian customer base by 500%, adding leading organizations including Jane Software, Clio, Tenstorrent, Benevity, BDO Canada and theScore, reflecting the company's expanding presence across Canada's technology and enterprise sectors.

“Canada is a natural extension of the leadership presence we've built with financial services organizations in the US, and we're committed to building long-term relationships with organizations here," said Seth Robbins, President & Chief Revenue Officer at Cycode. "The enterprise leaders I speak with see AI as both a tremendous opportunity and a significant security challenge. As AI changes software development, organizations need to rethink how they secure their applications and data. Our focus is on helping Canadian enterprises move forward with confidence, backed by the technology and expertise to protect where AI risk is born, in the code."

Cycode's Canadian expansion comes amid a broader evolution of the company, reflected in its new brand identity and evolution from software supply chain security to a complete Agentic Development Security Platform. As AI coding assistants and autonomous agents increasingly write, test, and deploy software, traditional security approaches face new challenges keeping pace with emerging risks.

Built around the message "Protect where AI risk is born," the refreshed brand introduces a new logo, visual identity, and website that reflect Cycode's focus on securing AI-driven development at its source: the code. While its name and mission to secure the software the world depends on remain unchanged, the new positioning reflects a company built to address the evolving relationship between human developers, AI agents, and security.

In the last year and a half, Cycode has expanded its Agentic Development Security Platform with innovations including:



ADLC Security: Brings visibility, governance and security guardrails to the Agentic Development Lifecycle, helping enterprises manage risks introduced by AI coding assistants and autonomous agents.

Agentic Code Scanning Attack Chaining: Combines deterministic rules and agent reasoning to uncover complex vulnerabilities, connect individual findings into exploitable attack paths, and help security teams prioritize critical risks.

Cycode AI Maestro: Put AI to work for security teams, using agents and orchestration to streamline security investigations, prioritize risks and accelerate remediation.

Workstation Protection: Detects and blocks malicious software packages on developer workstations before installation, preventing software supply chain attacks before they start. Cycode MCP Server: Brings Cycode's security intelligence directly into AI-native development tools, enabling developers to identify and address security issues within their existing workflows.



Beyond product innovation, Cycode researchers recently uncovered security flaws in NASA/JPL's spacecraft ground-system software that could allow unauthorized commands, and in Anthropic's MCP Python SDK that could enable account takeovers, highlighting the importance of identifying vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

Cycode was also named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security, further reinforcing its position in the evolving application security market.

With its growing Canadian footprint, dedicated customer support and expanded security capabilities, Cycode remains focused on helping enterprises adopt AI-driven development while maintaining visibility, governance and control over the software they build.

To learn more or request a demo, visit cycode.com.

About Cycode

Cycode is the only Complete Agentic Development Security Platform, securing AI development from prompt to runtime. Unlike standalone models and frontier lab tooling that only run when invoked on their own, Cycode is Always-OnTM. By unifying control, context, and autonomy in a single platform, with ADLC Security built in, Cycode continuously identifies risk across the AI development lifecycle, governs the AI tools developers use, correlates context across the entire software factory, and deploys and manages agents that prevent risk at AI speed. Cycode secures the top Fortune 500's and is recognized as a Leader by the industry's top analyst firms, including the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Application Security Testing, the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Software Supply Chain Security, and the IDC MarketScape for ASPM. Learn more at cycode.com.

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