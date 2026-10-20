Alloy Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow.

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy, the Atlanta-based marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting businesses across the country.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

What the recognition means to Alloy

Unlike rankings built on revenue or headcount, the Inc. Power Partner Awards factor in direct input from the businesses each honoree serves.

“We can say a lot about ourselves. This award is what our clients said about us, and that means more,” said Raj Choudhur, CEO of Alloy.“We're grateful to every partner who trusts our team with their business goals.”

Why Alloy was recognized

Alloy was recognized for the strength of its client partnerships across more than 65 regional and national brands in financial services, healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. The agency brings deep experience in highly regulated industries where trust and operational rigor shape every program. The award is Alloy's second national Inc. honor of 2026, following its place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition comes after a year of deliberate growth. Since October 2025, Alloy has completed four acquisitions and mergers to build an integrated agency platform where brand, PR, performance, experience and technology operate as a single connected system:



Hot Sauce (October 2025): Added martech and data-driven digital marketing expertise, with particular depth in B2B technology.

The Partnership (December 2025): Merged with Atlanta's oldest privately held, full-service marketing and brand communications agency, growing Alloy's talent base by 50% and deepening expertise in healthcare, financial services and economic development.

Look Listen (February 2026): Brought Emmy-nominated storytelling, in-house production and a dedicated studio under one roof, taking Alloy past 100 specialists.

Dragon Army (October 2026): Added product, UX, creative and development talent, expanding Alloy's capacity to design and deliver customer experiences at scale. Proprietary AI platform (March 2026): Brought a longtime technology partner's specialist team and proprietary AI development system fully in-house, adding AI-augmented development, workflow automation and advanced engineering that compress the path from design to high-quality code.

Today, Alloy's work spans brand & experienc, marketing orchestratio, platform innovatio and comms & P. The agency is minority-owned, female-led and MBE certified, with offices in Atlanta, New Orleans and Naples.

“Great client service starts with understanding where a business wants to go and delivering bespoke solutions and consultation to help it get there,” said Melissa Baratta, Chief Client Officer at Alloy.“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strategic partnerships we work hard to build every day.”

Alloy's 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award reflects client-verified results and a year of growth that brought four teams together under one integrated agency platform. See Alloy's client wor or start a conversation with the Alloy tea.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit.

About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and technology partner designed for the age of intelligence, fusing precise strategy with boundless creativity to solve complex business and brand challenges. Operating at the intersection of insight, craft and technology, Alloy's award-winning work spans brand & experience, marketing orchestration, platform innovation and comms & PR. An Emmy-nominated agency and three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Alloy has been recognized with more than 20 Top Agency of the Year awards and 10+ Best Place to Work accolades. Alloy is minority-owned, female-led and MBE certified, with offices in Atlanta, New Orleans and Naples. Learn more about Allo and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedI and Instagra.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit.

Frequently asked questions



What is the Inc. Power Partner Award?: The Inc. Power Partner Award recognizes B2B companies that help entrepreneurs and businesses grow. Honorees are selected in part through surveys of their clients.

What other recognition has Alloy received?: Alloy is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and an Emmy-nominated agency. It has earned more than 20 Top Agency of the Year awards and 10+ Best Place to Work accolades.

How has Alloy grown since 2025?: Alloy acquired Hot Sauce, merged with The Partnership and acquired Look Listen and Dragon Army, expanding its martech, brand, creative, production and customer experience capabilities. What services does Alloy provide?: Alloy provides brand & experience, marketing orchestration, platform innovation and comms & P services for regional and national brands.

CONTACT: Andrea Ryan Alloy 8553008209...