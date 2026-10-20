THE 30TH ANNUAL MEYER COOKWARE OUTLET SALE RETURNS TO FAIRFIELD, CA NOVEMBER 522 - SAVE UP TO 90% ON PREMIUM COOKWARE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three Decades of Deals on Anolon, Circulon, KitchenAid, Hestan, Ruffoni, Great Jones and More - Plus 30 Mystery Boxes a Day Opening Weekend

Vallejo, CA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in the world, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Meyer Cookware Outlet Sal this November. For three weekends only, Thursday through Sunday, November 5–22, the doors of Meyer's Fairfield outlet open to shoppers looking to stock up before the holidays. More than 3,000 kitchen items will be marked down up to 90 percent.

What started 30 years ago as a small warehouse event has become a celebrated Bay Area holiday tradition, drawing thousands of home cooks, gift-givers and deal-seekers every year. This year's sale features cookware, bakeware, cutlery, dinnerware, pantryware, food storage, teakettles and tools from Meyer's family of brands like Anolon, Circulon, Rachael Ray, Farberware and KitchenAid. Premium names round out the floor, including professional-grade Hestan, Italian-made Ruffoni and AnyDay microwave cookware.

"For 30 years, this sale has been our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us," said Greg Cairo, President/CEO, Meyer Corporation, U.S. "This year we're celebrating with deep discounts and premium brands you won't usually find at outlet prices. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or checking off your gift list, it's worth the trip to Fairfield."

Visit meyerus.com/sal for directions, a preview of featured deals and sale reminders. Follow @PotsandPans_co for sale sneak peeks and opening-day updates.

30TH ANNIVERSARY HIGHLIGHTS

OPENING WEEKEND MYSTERY BOXES: To kick off the 30th anniversary, 30 Mystery Boxes will be released each day of opening weekend, Thursday, November 5 through Sunday, November 8. Each $50 box is packed with a surprise mix of cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools valued at $200+ MSRP, and no two boxes are alike. Boxes are first come, first served, limited to one per person. Arrive early as these always sell out quickly!

PREMIUM BRAND FINDS: Shoppers will find rare outlet pricing on Hestan, Ruffoni, and AnyDay while supplies last. A limited number of Ruffoni Mystery Boxes featuring handcrafted Italian cookware will be available at the sale. First come, first served. Ask a sales associate for details and availability at the sale.

DAILY DOORBUSTERS: Every day of the sale we will feature a limited doorbuster deal, available first come, first served. Watch @PotsandPans_co on Instagram and @PotsandPans.com on TikTok and Facebook to preview our featured deals.

FREE COOKWARE RECYCLING: Bring old pots and pans to recycle and make room for new ones. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags to reduce waste.

EXPERT HELP AND FREE PARKING: Meyer's culinary team will be on hand to answer questions and help shoppers find the right pieces.

WHEN:

Thursday–Sunday, November 5–22, 2026 (three weekends only)



Weekend 1: November 5–8 (Mystery Box weekend)

Weekend 2: November 12–15 Weekend 3: November 19–22

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily

LOCATION:

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

(Free parking available)

For consumer inquiries: 1-800-450-0156 (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm), or visit meyerus.com/sal.

ABOUT MEYER CORPORATION, U.S.

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, Rachael Ray®, AnyDay®, Great Jones®, BonJour®, MeyerTM and LocknLock.

Follow us on Instagram at @PotsandPans_co, on Facebook at @PotsandPans.co, on TikTok at @PotsandPans.com and on Pinterest at @PotsandPansco.

For media inquiries:

Corinne Remeika, Meyer Corporation, U.S.,...

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Contact:

Corinne Remeika

Meyer Corporation

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Meyer Winter Cookware Outlet Sale – 30th Anniversary Meyer Cookware Outlet Sale

CONTACT: Corinne Remeika Meyer Corporation...