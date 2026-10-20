Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Appoints Dr. Neena Haider To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned geneticist, precision medicine innovator and founder of Shifa Precision joins TLI leadership to advance science-driven solutions that improve health outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) today announced the appointment of Neena Haider, PhD, renowned geneticist, precision medicine innovator and founder and CEO of Shifa Precision, to its Board of Directors.

TLI's Board of Directors was informed of Dr. Haider's appointment on Friday, October 16, ahead of the public announcement.

Dr. Haider brings decades of experience spanning genetics, gene therapy, translational research, precision medicine and healthcare innovation. Her appointment strengthens TLI's commitment to bringing together scientific leaders, innovators, healthcare organizations and patient communities to translate knowledge and innovation into measurable improvements in health and well-being.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Neena Haider to the TLI Board of Directors," said Bill Oldham, Chairman and CEO of TLI. "Neena represents exactly the kind of visionary scientific leadership that TLI was created to bring together. She understands not only the power of groundbreaking science, but also the importance of translating that science into solutions that can make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Her perspective will be invaluable as TLI continues to build bridges between research, technology, healthcare and the communities we serve."

Dr. Haider is the founder and CEO of Shifa Precision, where she is developing an AI-driven approach to precision medicine designed to move healthcare from reactive treatment toward predictive, preventative and proactive care. Her work integrates complex biological information with advanced technology to help enable earlier detection, more personalized interventions and improved health outcomes.

A pioneering geneticist, Dr. Haider was a key contributor to the Human Genome Project and has identified more than a dozen genes associated with human disease, including conditions affecting vision, kidney function and autism. Her research has also contributed to the development of gene therapies that have advanced from laboratory discovery toward clinical application.

Dr. Haider has held leadership and scientific roles involving Harvard Medical School, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Congress, the National Science Foundation and NASA, and her research has been widely published and cited. Her career has been distinguished by a commitment to translating fundamental scientific discovery into therapies and technologies capable of improving patients' lives.

Dr. Haider has also been an important part of TLI's work. She previously participated as a scientific expert in TLI's Autism Knowledge Gateway initiative, contributing her perspective on the intersection of medical research, genetics and autism health.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation," said Dr. Neena Haider. "TLI has created a unique platform for bringing together science, technology, healthcare and diverse communities around a shared goal: creating solutions that can actually improve people's lives. I look forward to working with the TLI leadership and Board to advance innovative approaches that move us from simply understanding disease to preventing it, treating it earlier and improving outcomes for patients and families."

Dr. Haider's appointment comes at an important time for TLI as the organization expands its portfolio of initiatives focused on healthcare innovation, patient outcomes, scientific collaboration and the translation of evidence into action. Her expertise will help TLI further strengthen its scientific foundation and identify opportunities to accelerate promising innovations across its programs and partnerships.

"Adding Neena to our Board is an important step in TLI's next chapter," said Shawn Murphy, Executive Director of TLI. "We have always believed that meaningful innovation happens when exceptional people from different disciplines come together around a common purpose. Neena brings extraordinary scientific depth, an entrepreneurial mindset and a genuine commitment to improving patient outcomes. I am excited about what her leadership will bring to TLI and to the communities we serve."

About the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a nonprofit organization that brings together leaders, organizations and communities to design and advance innovative, scalable solutions that create measurable impact on the health and well-being of patient communities around the world.

Through initiatives spanning healthcare data and outcomes, patient engagement, autism health, scientific collaboration and healthcare innovation, TLI works at the intersection of science, technology and public health to help transform knowledge into action and improve outcomes for patients and communities.

Media Contact:

Robyn Murphy

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

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