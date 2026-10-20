Hotel Drover, Fort Worth Stockyards' Award-Winning Hotel, Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth Stockyards' Award-Winning Property Sees Team Member Survey Participation Surge to 94%, Driven by Strong Workplace Culture and Record Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Drover, the award-winning centerpiece of the Fort Worth Stockyards, has earned its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work®CertificationTM. Among more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries that apply annually, Hotel Drover stands as the only independent property in Texas to achieve this distinction in 2026.

This year's survey revealed that 92% of Team Members rated the resort and its full-service restaurant, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, as an outstanding workplace. Team Member participation reached a record 94% (up from 85% in 2025), driven by intentional workplace culture initiatives.

The certification arrives in a year of milestone recognition for the property, including:



Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards: 5th consecutive year winner

MICHELIN Guide: 3rd consecutive year as a MICHELIN Key Hotel

Fortune: Named one of the Best Workplaces in TexasTM Marriott International: Named Hotel of the Year in the U.S. & Canada Hospitality Excellence Awards

“Our recognition as a Great Place To Work for the fourth consecutive year is proof that our culture drives our performance,” said Aaron Ide, General Manager of Hotel Drover.“Our team is the heart and soul of Hotel Drover, and legendary hospitality is what fuels our record-setting guest satisfaction scores, global awards, and continued growth across Hotel Drover, 97 West, and beyond."

“Our team has always believed that investing in people is the best investment we can make,” said Kristin Assad, Chief Operating Officer of Stockyards Heritage Development Company.“This certification, alongside the global recognition Hotel Drover has earned this year, is a meaningful milestone for our entire organization, and we look forward to building on it.”

This coveted certification is based on the Trust IndexTM survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses current Team Member satisfaction in key areas, including credibility and respect, fairness, and camaraderie. Survey highlights reflecting feedback shared directly by Team Members, as featured on Hotel Drover's Great Place To WorkTM profile, include:



97% said guests would rate the service they deliver as excellent.

95% said they are proud to tell others they work at Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

96% said people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation. 94% said people celebrate special events at Hotel Drover.

“We built our action plan directly from last year's team feedback, and the results show up in increased scores within 17 of 20 focus areas,” said Jaonna Livingston, Area Director of People & Culture.“By investing immediately in our team's onboarding, culture immersion, and continued development, career advancement is thriving with nearly 40 internal promotions since our last survey. The 800-plus comments we received this year will guide where we invest next in the Team Members who make our destination legendary.”

According to Great Place To Work®research, employees were 15 times more likely to choose a company they knew was certified as a great workplace.

To learn more about the unique workplace experience, career opportunities, and more at Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar, visit HotelDrover.com/Careers and connect with Hotel Drover on LinkedIn.

Media Assets

Hotel images HERE.

Great Place to Work images HERE.

About Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District and the anchor of the award-winning Mule Alley entertainment district, Hotel Drover celebrates the rich history and lore of Texas with its inviting design and core values, embodying the same pioneering spirit and key principles of honor and dignity exemplified by the drovers and great cattlemen and women of their time.

Consistently rated one of Texas' top hotels by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and U.S. News & World Report, among others, Hotel Drover brings 200 luxurious guest rooms and spa suites representing a collection of distinct room designs including those curated by Lucchese, each with its own unique décor, Texas-style, and spirit. Having earned the coveted title of "No. 1 Best Hotel in Dallas-Fort Worth" by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for three years, Hotel Drover continues to set the standard for exceptional hospitality, blending rustic charm with modern elegance in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Fronting Marine Creek, the resort enjoys more than 40,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including The Barn with 30' vaulted ceilings, custom Italian crystal chandeliers and exposed 150-year-old reclaimed timber, and Legacy Hall, an elegant and tastefully detailed event space with an adjacent large covered outdoor veranda overlooking Marine Creek and Mule Alley.

Signature experiences include The Mark, a custom luggage branding experience; a Summer live music series dubbed The Backyard Unplugged; and annual seasonal activations, such as Easter in The Backyard, the Legendary Tree Lighting to commence the holiday season and the 12 Days of Drover, which features Cowboy Santa and live reindeer.

The signature eatery, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, features a menu of contemporary Texas fare, elevated ranch classics, and reimagined Southern comfort foods. Additionally, the property boasts two one-of-a-kind boutiques - Lucchese Custom Collection, the gold standard in handcrafted boots since 1883 with bespoke men and women's boots, clothing, and other fine accessories, and Wide Brim, Flea Styles latest concept that adds an effortless coastal charm to the classic southern style Fort Worth is known for. Learn more at HotelDrover.com, or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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