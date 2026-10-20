Essilorluxottica: Q3 2026 Revenue - Revenue Growth At 9.0% In Q3, +7.2% At Constant Currency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue growth at 9.0% in Q3, +7.2% at constant currency



Group revenue +9.0% to Euro 7,486 million in Q3, +7.2% at constant ER 1 on top of double-digit growth of last year

Group revenue +6.8% to Euro 22,304 million in the first nine months of the year, +8.9% at constant ER 1

Direct to Consumer up 10.6% 1 in Q3, with comparable-store sales 3 at +6.8%

Professional Solutions up 3.4% 1 , compared to double-digit growth of last year

All the regions contributing to the Group's growth, with EMEA DTC and Asia-Pacific up double digits 1

Traditional business (Eyecare & Medtech) marching at >6% 1 pace in both three and nine months

Myopia management portfolio up 24% 1 in the three and nine months

Wearables (AI glasses and Nuance Audio) up 20% 1 in revenue in Q3 Nuance Audio Plus launched in mid-September, improving product effectiveness and user experience



Paris, France (October 20, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2026 reached Euro 7,486 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.2% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2025 (+9.0% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented:“Quarter after quarter, our Company continues to demonstrate the strength of its unique model. In the third quarter, we delivered 9% revenue growth, with all regions contributing and Asia-Pacific standing out with double-digit growth. Our eyecare, eyewear and medtech activities remained a powerful engine of growth, up over 6% in both the quarter and the first nine months of the year, while wearables' revenue increased 20%, confirming the strong momentum behind this emerging category we continue to lead.

Our myopia management portfolio continued its exceptional trajectory, growing 24% in both the quarter and year to date. As we head into the holiday season, new AI glasses launches and the rollout of Nuance Audio Plus are further strengthening our wearable portfolio, offering people new ways to engage with and navigate the world around them. We were also proud to see Stellest recognized by TIME among the Best Inventions of the Year, highlighting the impact our innovation has in addressing one of the most pressing health challenges of our time and improving the lives of millions of children worldwide.

Above all, these achievements reflect the passion, talent and commitment of our people around the world. Their ability to strengthen the business that defines us today while accelerating our expansion across science, clinical care and surgery sets EssilorLuxottica apart and gives us great confidence in the future.”

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