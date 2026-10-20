Federal Apostille USA Launches Nationwide Federal Document Apostille Service

DC-based service handles U.S. Department of State apostilles for FBI background checks, DD-214s, IRS, SSA and naturalization records nationwide.

- Beatriz SantosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Federal Apostille USA today announced the launch of its nationwide federal apostille services. The company helps individuals, families, attorneys and businesses obtain U.S. Department of State apostilles and authentications for federally issued documents. It is headquartered in Washington, DC, accepts orders online and by mail from all 50 states, and supports clients through offices in 13 major U.S. cities.Many people discover too late that a state Secretary of State cannot apostille documents issued by a federal agency. FBI background checks, DD-214 military discharge records, IRS Form 6166 certificates of residency, Social Security Administration letters, Certificates of Naturalization, federal court documents, and FDA, USDA and DEA export certificates must be authenticated by the U.S. Department of State Office of Authentications in Washington, DC. Submissions with the wrong signature, an incorrect request form or a missing certification are often returned, and each rejection can add weeks. That delay hurts people moving abroad, marrying overseas, applying for foreign residency or work visas, or closing international business transactions.Federal Apostille USA manages the full process. The team reviews each document for eligibility, prepares the Department of State request, handles submission and tracking, and returns the authenticated original by trackable shipping. If the destination country is not a member of the 1961 Hague Apostille Convention, the company also coordinates the additional embassy or consulate legalization step.“Most people who need a federal apostille are already working against a deadline: a visa appointment, a wedding date abroad, a job start, or a closing,” said Beatriz Santos, founder of Federal Apostille USA.“Our job is to get the document right the first time, so a federal apostille stops being the thing that holds up someone's plans.”FBI background check and apostille in one serviceThe FBI Identity History Summary, commonly called an FBI background check, is one of the most frequently requested documents for international use. Applicants usually have to obtain the check and then arrange the apostille separately. Federal Apostille USA combines both steps. The company provides the FBI background check, with electronic fingerprint capture and submission through an FBI-approved channeler, and then carries the results straight through to Department of State authentication. Electronic fingerprinting is available in-house at the company's West Palm Beach, Florida office. Clients elsewhere can submit their own FBI results for apostille.Documents handledFederal Apostille USA authenticates a wide range of federal records, including:FBI background checks (Identity History Summaries)DD-214s and other military recordsIRS documents, including Form 6166 certificates of U.S. residencySocial Security Administration lettersCertificates of Naturalization and CitizenshipFederal court documentsFDA, USDA and DEA export certificatesTransparent, flat-rate pricingFederal apostille service starts at $299 per document for Hague Convention countries, or $399 for non-Hague destinations that require legalization. The FBI background check apostille package is $399. Pricing is published upfront on the company's website.Nationwide coverageFederal Apostille USA is headquartered at 1050 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, San Francisco, Seattle and West Palm Beach. Clients across the United States, and U.S. citizens living abroad, can place orders online or call toll-free at (855) 505-5515. A full list of office locations is available on the company's website.About Federal Apostille USAFederal Apostille USA is a nationwide document authentication service specializing in U.S. Department of State apostilles and authentications for federally issued documents, along with FBI background checks for international use. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company serves individuals, law firms, employers, exporters and relocation professionals in all 50 states and abroad. Federal Apostille USA is a private company and is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of State or the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Learn more at federalapostilleusa.

Beatriz Santos

Federal Apostille USA

+1 855-505-5515

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Federal Apostille USA Launches Nationwide Federal Document Apostille Service News Provided By Federal Apostille USA October 20, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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