New Book 'The Luxury Of Attention' Distills Leadership Lessons From Eighty Of The World's Leading Hoteliers And Chefs

The Luxury of Attention: What the World's Greatest Hoteliers and Chefs Know About Leadership, by Rahim B. Kanani (Black Truffle Press, 2026)

Built on eighty interviews across five continents, the book argues that attention is the one leadership skill AI cannot replace

- Rahim B. Kanani, author of The Luxury of AttentionVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Luxury of Attention: What the World's Greatest Hoteliers and Chefs Know About Leadership (Black Truffle Press) launches today. The book distills eighty conversations with the world's finest hoteliers and Michelin starred chefs, conducted across five continents, into a single leadership discipline: attention. It is written for the people who run hotels, restaurants and the service businesses around them, and for any leader who wants to understand what separates the very best from everyone else.The interviews include the leaders behind Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris, The Savoy in London, The Plaza in New York, Four Seasons Florence and Rosewood Hong Kong, and chefs including Eric Ripert, José Andrés, Joan Roca, Ana Roš and the late Anthony Bourdain."Every person in this book built a career on the same thing: paying close attention to another human being and acting on what they noticed," said author Rahim B. Kanani. "In an age of AI, that is the one thing no system can do for us, and it is becoming the rarest thing a business can promise. The hoteliers and chefs here have been practicing it for decades, and they were generous enough to explain how."The Luxury of Attention shows how these operators turn attention into leadership, and leadership into experiences people never forget. Their edge is not budget or brand. It is a way of noticing that any leader can practice, and that modern life is steadily training out of us. In three parts and fourteen chapters, the book follows the journey from becoming a leader to mastering the craft and confronting what comes next, from the calling and the apprenticeship to technology, resilience and the future of luxury.A free Field Guide and instructor kit accompany the book. The Field Guide turns each chapter into a fifteen minute lesson with a self check, paced over three weeks, with a printable workbook. The instructor kit adds a 22 page teaching guide and a course map for a one semester module in a hospitality management or culinary program. "For students, managers and anyone who aspires to excellence in this work, I wanted the barrier to be zero," Kanani said.Hubert Joly, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School and former CEO of Best Buy, calls the book "a master class in leadership, persistence, and creativity, with lessons that reach far beyond the realm of hospitality." Chip Conley, founder of the Modern Elder Academy and former Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy at Airbnb, calls it "the most thorough syllabus I've read."The Luxury of Attention is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle editions at and on Amazon in Canada, the United Kingdom and other markets.About the authorRahim B. Kanani is the author of The Luxury of Attention and the two volume series A Wealth of Insight. He has interviewed more than 600 leaders across hospitality, business, politics and the arts. Bio and photograph: /author/Media contact:...

Rahim Kanani

Black Truffle Press

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book 'The Luxury of Attention' Distills Leadership Lessons From Eighty of the World's Leading Hoteliers and Chefs News Provided By Black Truffle Press October 20, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.