Alzheimer's Los Angeles Shares Support For YES On Prop 38 That Will Help California Alzheimer's Patients And Families

Californians living with Alzheimer's and the loved ones who care for them explain why Prop 38 gives them hope for treatments and cures in our lifetime

- Susan Disney Lord, Board Chair, Alzheimer's Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The campaign for YES on Proposition 38, the Immunology Medical Research & Cures Initiative, proudly shares support from Alzheimer's Los Angeles, whose President, Joey Milne, shares the importance of Prop 38 for Californians living with Alzheimer's and their family members who care for them in a new video.“Every day, our care counselors sit with families who have just heard the word Alzheimer's or dementia as part of a diagnosis,” said Joey Milne, President of Alzheimer's Los Angeles.“They're spouses learning to become caregivers, sons and daughters rearranging their lives to help a parent stay safe at home, and grandchildren hoping for more birthdays, holidays and simple afternoons with someone they love. Immunology research is opening new paths toward better treatments and someday may prevent this disease altogether. Those families are desperate for this promise to be delivered. They deserve to see the science move as fast as it can and we believe immunology could make that dream a reality.”Nearly 720,000 Californians are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, more than in any other state. Current FDA-approved treatments can slow disease progression for some with early Alzheimer's, underscoring the need for continued research into treatments that can prevent or stop the disease. Immunology is emerging as a promising path toward preventing and curing Alzheimer's through approaches that identify and clear amyloid plaques in the brain associated with the disease.Prop 38 will provide $8.4 billion to advance immunology research to help prevent and treat cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease, and other persistent diseases. Immunotherapies harness the body's own immune system to prevent and treat diseases, and they are already successfully treating patients with melanoma, lung cancer, leukemia and lymphoma. Prop 38 will fund the next generation of this research for other devastating diseases, like Parkinson's, diabetes, ALS, muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.“Alzheimer's steals memories and independence from the people we love, and deprives us of precious time with them,” said Susan Disney Lord, Board Chair, Alzheimer's Los Angeles.“Researchers are making real progress, and federal funding cuts and uncertainty are putting that work at risk at exactly the wrong moment. Prop 38 gives California a stable, long-term commitment to this research so it keeps moving forward here at home, and that gives our families something they need more than anything: hope.”Uncertainty in federal research funding, which halted at least 160 active clinical trials nationwide in 2025, is stalling discoveries at the exact moment medical research has momentum.Prop 38 is designed to pay for itself. Ten percent of all proceeds from the licensing of immunotherapies must be returned to California to offset the measure's total costs, including interest. Additionally, any cure or immunotherapy developed will be provided to California patients at a 20 percent discount below the national average. Prop 38 also includes strict accountability requirements, including:- Two percent cap on state administrative expenses- Public disclosure of spending- Independent financial audits- For-profit corporations are not eligible for grant fundingLearn more at YESon38, including a coalition list and what supporters are saying.MORE ABOUT JOEY MILNE AND ALZHEIMER'S LOS ANGELESJoey Milne, MPH, CFRE, is President of Alzheimer's Los Angeles. Milne has 18 years of nonprofit leadership experience, including leading INMED Partnerships for Children, Thrive Scholars and Cancer Support Community South Bay, and holds a Master of Public Health from UCLA. Founded by community members in 1981, Alzheimer's Los Angeles works to improve the lives of families affected by Alzheimer's and dementia by raising awareness, offering programs and support for caregivers, and advocating for quality care and a cure. Its free services include a helpline (844) 435-7259, support groups, care counseling, education and outreach to African American, Asian American and Latino communities across Los Angeles.

Robin Swanson

YES on Prop 38

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Alzheimer's Los Angeles Shares Support for YES on Prop 38 that will Help California Alzheimer's Patients and Families News Provided By Swanson Communications October 20, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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