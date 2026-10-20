The Radiology Group LLC Announces The Joint Selection Of A Special Master In An Ongoing 16.1M Lawsuit Against KPPB Law

TRG Lawsuit against KPPB Cobb County GA

The Radiology Group LLC Alleges Fraud, ethics violations, and Breach of Professional Duties.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, Georgia - [10/20/2026] - The Radiology Group LLC, a global provider of radiology services, announced the joint selection of Carlos A. Gonzalez of the Gonzalez Firm, an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Georgia, to serve as special master in connection with its 16.1M lawsuit against KPPB Law.The lawsuit alleges fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of professional duties, and breach of the duty of loyalty with multiple potential ethics violations arising from KPPB Law's representation of The Radiology Group LLC, and several other entities. The complaint also alleges significant misconduct involving KPPB Law's relationship with Mr. Vikas Verma. His daughter, Ritu Verma Gordon, is also a partner in the firm. The Radiology Group maintains that the conduct described in the complaint violated obligations owed to the company and caused substantial financial losses and operational harm. These allegations remain subject to determination through the judicial process.The Radiology Group LLC maintains that the alleged misconduct caused substantial financial and operational harm. The company emphasizes that its claims concern serious alleged violations of contractual and professional obligations-not merely a disagreement over legal fees or dissatisfaction with the outcome of a legal matter. According to the company, the magnitude of the alleged losses and their impact on its business warrant a thorough examination of the alleged misconduct described in the complaint.The company is pursuing accountability and recovery for the damages it alleges resulted from that conduct. The nature, amount, and recoverability of those damages will be determined through the proceedings based on the evidence and applicable law. Mr. Gonzalez's responsibilities as special master will be governed by the applicable appointment order or agreement. The Radiology Group LLC views his selection as an important procedural development as the matter moves forward. The company remains focused on delivering radiology services to its clients while pursuing its claims through the legal process. It intends to present evidence supporting its allegations and the full extent of its claimed damages in the appropriate forum. The claims described in this release are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. KPPB Law has the opportunity to contest them. The selection of a special master does not, by itself, establish liability or determine damages.

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The Radiology Group LLC Announces the joint selection of a Special Master in an ongoing 16.1M lawsuit Against KPPB Law News Provided By The Radiology Group LLC October 20, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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