AV8 Realty At NBAA-BACE 2026: AV8 MAX Press Release

AV8 MAX Overview

AV8 MAX - HangarMAX, AV8 Marketplace, TenantMAX, PlaneMAX

AV8 MAX Ecosystem

AV8 Realty Launches AV8 MAXTM at NBAA-BACE 2026, One Platform to Plan, Fill, Run and Operate Aviation Property

- Melanie Riddick - Broker / OwnerLAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS, Nev., October 20, 2026 - AV8 Realty, the Florida aviation real estate brokerage, today announced the launch of AV8 MAX TM, an all-in-one spatial platform for aviation property, at the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), October 20 to 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.AV8 MAX brings four jobs that airports and FBOs usually handle in separate tools, spreadsheets and radio calls onto one 3D map of the airport: planning hangar space, marketing vacancies, managing leases and running daily ramp operations. Attendees can book a live demo at the AV8 Realty booth, where the team will model a visitor's own facility in 3D, true to scale.The AV8 MAX suiteAV8 MAX follows the life of a hangar from first sketch to nightly stack. Each module works on its own or as part of the full platform, priced as one flat rate per location with no seat fees.HangarMAX TM (Plan): Outline hangars, T-hangar rows or a whole FBO on satellite imagery of the actual airport, then drop in aircraft from a library of 2,000+ types sized to published manufacturer dimensions to see how many fit.AV8 Realty Marketplace and TenantMAXTM Go (Fill): Publish vacant and soon-to-be-vacant space to AV8 Realty's marketplace, with a dedicated landing page per location and verified leads matched to FAA registry records.TenantMAXTM 360 (Run): Manage leases, rent roll, insurance certificate expirations, invoicing and e-signature from an interactive airport map, with a self-service tenant portal.PlaneMAXTM Core and Pro (Operate): A live ramp board for arrivals, departures and service requests, AI-suggested hangar stacking with true-to-scale 3D collision detection, fuel and GPU ticket capture, and rate cards for transient stays.To mark the launch, AV8 is offering NBAA-BACE attendees show-exclusive specials on AV8 MAX plans.Why AV8 MAX fits business aviationNBAA-BACE draws the people who manage where business aircraft live: flight department managers, FBO operators, airport managers and developers. Their work spans real estate and operations. A vacant hangar is lost revenue, a lapsed insurance certificate is exposure, an unbilled fuel ticket is lost margin, and a tight nightly stack puts aircraft at risk.AV8 MAX ties those jobs together on one shared 3D map. A full facility model typically takes one to three hours to build. From there, the same layout drives marketing and leasing in TenantMAX and daily ramp, fuel and stacking work in PlaneMAX, so the leasing manager, the front desk and the line crew all work from the same picture. Operators can start with the plan that fits and add modules a la carte as they grow."Most airports and FBOs run hangars from one system, leases from another and the ramp from a whiteboard and a radio," said Melanie Riddick, Broker and Owner of AV8 Realty. "AV8 MAX puts all of it on one map of their own airport. The people who run business aviation facilities are at NBAA, and that is why we chose NBAA-BACE to launch it."AV8 MAX does not replace operator judgment. Hangar movements, fueling and final stacking remain the responsibility of line and facility operators; the AI tools suggest parking scenarios for planning.See AV8 MAX at NBAA-BACEVisit AV8 Realty at Booth 4064, Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, October 20 to 22, 2026. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 21, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 22. To book a 3D facility demo in advance, visit av8max or email....About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty is a woman-owned Florida real estate brokerage specializing in aviation property: airpark homes, hangars, fly-in communities, FBOs and airport-adjacent real estate. Founded in 2024 by aviators who live in a fly-in community, AV8 Realty reaches 15,000+ aviators searching per month and 70,000+ page views per month on av8realty (as of September 2026). AV8 MAX is AV8 Realty's software platform for airports, FBOs and hangar owners.AV8 Realty is a Florida-licensed real estate brokerage (License CQ1069684). Licensed real estate services are offered solely in Florida under separate signed agreement. For the AV8 MAX product suite, AV8 Realty provides software and marketing services and does not act as a real estate broker or agent for the software's use cases.

Melanie Riddick

AV8 Realty

+1 772-888-0747

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AV8 Realty at NBAA-BACE 2026: AV8 MAX Press Release News Provided By AV8 Realty October 20, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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