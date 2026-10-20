CPI Property Group Kingstown Litigation Dismissed
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CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group – Kingstown Litigation Dismissed
20.10.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release – Corporate News
Luxembourg, 20 October 2026
CPI Property Group – Kingstown Litigation Dismissed
CPI PROPERTY GROUP refers our stakeholders to the press release“Kingstown Litigation Dismissed,” published on 20 October 2026 by CPIPG's subsidiary CPI FIM SA. The press release is republished below in its entirety.
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CPI FIM SA (“ CPI FIM” or the“ Company”) is pleased to update our stakeholders regarding the lawsuit filed in January 2015 in the Luxembourg District Court (the“ Court”) by Kingstown Partners Master Ltd., Kingstown Partners II, LP and Ktown LP (together, the“ Kingstown Plaintiffs”).
The lawsuit concerned claims against CPI FIM and certain current and former members of its board of directors. CPI Property Group SA (“ CPIPG”), the parent company of CPI FIM, was dismissed from the proceedings in June 2019. The Kingstown Plaintiffs had most recently sought damages of approximately EUR 238 million, compared with EUR 19.5 million in their original claim.
On 16 October 2026, the Court declared all claims brought by the Kingstown Plaintiffs inadmissible, dismissing the case in its entirety.
“This lawsuit has been a topic of discussion with our stakeholders for more than a decade,” said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG and Managing Director of CPI FIM.“We always said that Kingstown had no case, and the Court's decision proves we were right.”
In its judgment, the Court found that the Kingstown Plaintiffs had not established a personal loss for shares sold in 2014, or a direct link between the alleged wrongdoing and their claimed damages. The Court also rejected the later damages claims as inadmissible and found that, having sold their shares, the Kingstown Plaintiffs lacked the necessary interest to challenge the Company's past corporate decisions.
The Court ordered the Kingstown Plaintiffs to pay the costs of the proceedings, together with procedural indemnities of EUR 10,000 each to CPI FIM and four individual defendants. The judgment is subject to appeal.
“CPIPG welcomes this clear decision by the Court,” said Martin Matula, General Counsel of CPIPG.“We will continue to vigorously defend the interests of our Group against baseless lawsuits and are confident that this judgment will withstand any appeal.”
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For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Senior Manager, Capital Markets
...
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
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CPIPG is the issuer of:
(i) shares ISIN LU0251710041 admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;
(ii) the following notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin:
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
|EQS News ID:
|2418976
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2418976 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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