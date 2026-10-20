Gujarat: 2.2 Km Of Power Wires Worth Rs 91,672 Stolen In Two Cases One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Oct 20 (IANS) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two cases of electricity wire theft in Valsad district, in which around 2.2 km of aluminium conductor wire worth Rs 91,672 was stolen from existing power lines, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rakesh Varli, a driver from Punat village in Umargam taluka, was arrested by the Valsad Local Crime Branch (LCB) from the market at Sarigam Three Roads.

Police said he confessed to his involvement in both cases during questioning. He has been handed over to Sarigam police station for further investigation.

The two thefts took place on September 1 and 3 in the Sarigam Rural Sub-Division area. In the first incident, approximately 1,080 metres of all-aluminium wire was stolen from 12 spans of an existing electricity line near a canal at Patel Faliya in Pali Dhuya and at Dungarpada, in Umargam taluka.

The stolen wire was valued at Rs 44,298. A case was registered at Sarigam police station under Sections 303(2) and 305(e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 136 of the Indian Electricity Act.

In the second incident, around 1,155 metres of 55 sq mm all-aluminium conductor wire was stolen from an electricity line spanning 10 poles on grazing land beside the Radha Krishna Gaushala in Kanglav Faliya, Kalai village, Umargam taluka.

The wire was valued at Rs 47,374. A case was registered at Umargam Marine police station under the same legal provisions.

Following the thefts, police teams were formed on the instructions of Surat Range Inspector General of Police Prem Vir Singh and Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.

Under the supervision of LCB Inspector A U Roz, teams led by Sub-Inspector J B Dhanesha examined CCTV footage from the crime scenes and surrounding areas and conducted technical analysis.

Police said the breakthrough came after Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajay Amalabhai received information about a member of a gang allegedly involved in cutting and stealing wires from electricity poles.

The information led to Varli's arrest. The investigation is continuing.