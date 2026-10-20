Visionhammer Expands Into The Gulf And US With AI Software Assurance

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Dubai, UAEVisionHammer, a Portuguese AI-native software assurance company backed by Google for Startups, is expanding across the Gulf and the United States with technology designed to address the growing complexity of business software. Its platform maps software environments, detects risks and proposes fixes, helping engineering teams maintain oversight as AI accelerates code development.

“AI is now writing code faster than any team can review it. That is a huge opportunity, and a huge risk,” said William Bella, Co-Founder and CTO of VisionHammer.“VisionHammer gives companies the confidence to move at the speed of AI without losing control of what they ship.”

As organisations adopt AI-assisted development, engineering teams face increasing difficulty understanding the systems they maintain. Newly generated code must coexist with legacy applications, dependencies and integrations, creating risks that conventional vulnerability detection tools may not fully address.

VisionHammer combines software discovery, code analysis, AI-driven remediation and production intelligence within a single platform. It provides a continuously updated view of software environments, identifying vulnerabilities, exposed secrets and architectural weaknesses.

Rather than simply generating alerts, the technology translates findings into proposed corrective actions. It also monitors production systems, detects incidents and identifies root causes. AI-driven remediation supports faster responses, while the customer's engineering teams retain final approval over proposed fixes.

In one customer deployment, VisionHammer reported reducing the time needed to identify and resolve software issues from approximately 5 hours to an average of 4 minutes. This represents a reduction of more than 90%, illustrating the potential efficiency gains from combining software visibility with automated analysis and remediation proposals.

The reported result relates to a specific deployment rather than a guaranteed outcome across all customer environments.

“Companies have spent decades becoming better at building software, but not necessarily at understanding everything they have accumulated,” said Tiago Silva, Co-Founder and CEO of VisionHammer.“AI is now accelerating that complexity. Our mission is to give organizations the visibility and control they need to move faster without losing confidence in what they build.”

Founded in Portugal, VisionHammer is extending its international presence across the Gulf and the United States. Its expansion reflects the company's focus on organisations managing complex, business-critical technology environments.

VisionHammer is positioning software assurance as a strategic business capability, connecting technical risk identification with the ongoing maintenance and improvement of software systems. Its approach addresses both newly developed applications and existing infrastructure, allowing engineering teams to assess risks across different stages of the software lifecycle.

VisionHammer is an AI-native software assurance company founded in Portugal and backed by Google for Startups. Its technology integrates software discovery, code analysis, AI-driven remediation and production intelligence. The platform helps organisations identify vulnerabilities, understand complex software environments and improve the security and reliability of their systems through continuous monitoring and engineering-approved corrective actions.