DSCP Smart Fulfillment Launches Cosmetics And Beauty Fulfillment For International Brands Entering The US Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Brunswick, NJ, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Brunswick, NJ - October 20, 2026 -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a US ecommerce fulfillment company with warehouses in New Jersey and Southern California, has launched a dedicated cosmetics and beauty fulfillment service for brands moving their inventory into the United States. The service is aimed at skincare, makeup and hair care brands from Europe, the UK, Australia and Asia that currently ship orders to US customers from overseas.

An order shipped from abroad can take a week or more to reach a US customer. Holding stock inside the country shortens that wait. From its two warehouses, DSCP Smart Fulfillment offers 2-4 day ground shipping to 80% of America and 4-5 day delivery to remaining areas.

The service matches each brand's port of entry to where its goods come from. European and UK brands can consolidate stock into one shipment through the Port of New York and New Jersey and into the company's New Brunswick, New Jersey warehouse. Brands shipping from Australia and Asia enter through Los Angeles or Long Beach and the company's West Coast warehouse. Bringing stock in as one bulk shipment means one customs entry, instead of a duty event on every parcel.

"Beauty brands from abroad usually come to us when shipping from overseas has become the thing holding them back," said Elaine Shan, CEO of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "US customers expect their order in a few days, not two weeks. Moving the right products into a US warehouse closes that gap, and matching the coast to where a brand ships from keeps the freight cost down."

Beauty accounts run on top of the company's standard ecommerce fulfillment. Inbound stock is counted against the purchase order and inspected to an AQL II standard before it is put away. Stock levels sync to the brand's online store through a native Shopify app and a REST API. Orders received before the daily cut-off are picked, packed and handed to a carrier the same day, at 99.9% pick and pack accuracy. The service also covers branded packaging and inserts, gift sets built and counted as a single SKU, and returns processing. Products that need batch and expiry control, temperature-sensitive storage or aerosol handling are reviewed case by case, and the company confirms in writing what it can take before anything ships.

Brands new to the US market also face regulatory steps before their first shipment. The FDA does not approve cosmetics before they go on sale, but the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) requires facility registration, product listing and safety substantiation, and foreign facilities must name a US agent. A company based outside the United States also needs an importer of record for its goods. DSCP Smart Fulfillment arranges customs brokerage, importer of record services and regulatory advice through partner companies, and tells brands which party handles each step before they commit.

The company publishes its base rates. Pick and pack costs $1.50 for the first item and $0.30 for each additional item, and new clients receive 30 days of free storage on their first 100 units.

One long-term client, Fin, previously shipped every order from origin, which took seven to ten days to reach US customers. After he moved his best-selling products into DSCP Smart Fulfillment's US warehouses, delivery to US customers became 65% faster and his cost per order fell by about $2. His story is published in the company's client case study.

This month DSCP Smart Fulfillment also joined two New Jersey business organizations, the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, as it builds its presence around the New Brunswick warehouse.

About DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Founded in 2016, DSCP Smart Fulfillment is a third-party logistics and ecommerce fulfillment company that picks, packs and ships orders for more than 2,500 online brands. It operates warehouses in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Southern California, and offers warehousing, kitting, returns processing and international shipping, with a direct Shopify integration, a REST API and dedicated account management.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:

DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

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13 Jules Ln Ste B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

CONTACT: Yavuz Saka