Sidetrade Q3 2026 Revenue: AI Is Accelerating Bookings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bookings Surpass 2024's All-Time Annual Record in Nine Months

Exceptional Q3 2026: €2.60 million in new Annual Recurring Revenue (new ARR), up 348% year over year, Sidetrade's second-best quarter on record, despite Q3 traditionally being the slowest quarter of the year

76% of bookings generated outside France, with North America accounting for 54% of total bookings

€7.76 million in new ARR in the first nine months of 2026, up 157% year over year from €3.02 million in the same period of 2025, already exceeding full-year 2025 by 81% and the previous annual record set in 2024 by 19% €29.1 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) of subscriptions signed in the first nine months, up 256% from €8.18 million in the same period of 2025 and 127% above the €12.81 million recorded in the first nine months of 2024 Q3 2026 Revenue Up 22%, Driven by 24% Subscription Growth 72% of subscription revenue generated outside France Sidetrade, an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash, today reported €2.60 million in new Annual Recurring Revenue (new ARR) for the third quarter of 2026, a 4.5-fold year-over-year increase (up 348%) and the second-best quarter on record. North America, the Group's leading region, accounted for 54% of the quarter's bookings. For the first nine months of 2026, new ARR reached €7.76 million, already 81% above the full-year 2025 total. Third-quarter revenue rose 22% to €18.4 million, driven by 24% growth in subscription revenue. Olivier Novasque, CEO and Founder of Sidetrade, stated: "Sidetrade is undergoing the biggest shift in its history, and it is accelerating at the breakneck pace of AI advancement. From founding our Data Lake in 2015, when we decided to collect and structure B2B payment data, to training our proprietary models, which our AI agents now use on nearly $10 trillion in aggregated transactions across more than 45 million buying companies, the leap forward has been enormous. In 2026, we crossed a new technological frontier. Building on everything we had developed over the years, we stopped thinking like a software vendor and became an AI-native company. With SAFE, our agentic AI infrastructure, we control the full technology stack hosted in our private cloud, from the GPU computing power, through our proprietary domain intelligence models, to the rules that govern every decision and every action our AI agents take. Where many vendors have chosen to purchase intelligence from frontier model labs or hyperscalers, exposing their economics to constant fluctuations in token costs, we chose to produce our own intelligence. It is a sovereign industrial decision, one that demands significant capital, engineering, and expertise, but gives us control over our AI, its evolution, and its economics. Control of the data, the models, and the associated AI costs give our customers a new level of sovereignty over how they deploy and use their AI with Sidetrade. Our multi-year contractual commitments on token costs give them visibility on the long-term return of their agents. That control shows up on their invoice. According to McKinsey, 71% of executives view AI sovereignty as an existential concern or a strategic imperative * for their organizations. Our value proposition, unique in the Order-to-Cash market, addresses the growing demands of large enterprises worldwide, as the unprecedented acceleration in our bookings since the beginning of the year demonstrates.” * Source McKinsey, Sovereign AI: Building ecosystems for strategic resilience and impact, March 3, 2026. Exceptional Q3 2026

The third quarter of 2026 was Sidetrade's second-best quarter on record, with €2.60 million in new ARR signed, up 348% from €0.58 million a year earlier (€0.50 million in the third quarter of 2024). Despite traditionally being the slowest quarter of the year, the third quarter of 2026 beat the previous quarterly record set in the second quarter of 2023 (€2.41 million) and ranks just behind the all-time record reached in Q2 2026 (€3.11 million).

Sidetrade

(in millions of euros) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change New Annual Recurring Revenue (new ARR) 2.60 0.58 +348% Annual Contract Value (ACV)

Including associated services 4.32 1.91 +126% Total Contract Value (TCV)

Subscriptions only 10.4 1.81 +473%

2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.

Exposure to the French Market Continues to Shrink

Geographically, 76% of bookings were signed outside France, with North America alone accounting for 54% of the total. This performance reflects, in particular, the strong reception of Sidetrade's sovereign AI positioning. In North America, large enterprises are already focused on controlling the inference costs of AI agents, measured in millions of tokens (MTok), and on the economic visibility they need to sustain their investments in agentic AI.

In the third quarter of 2026,generatedaccounting forsigned. During the period,ordered since the start of the year. Notably,signed during the third quarter of 2026 also selected

Unprecedented Visibility Into Future Revenue

The average initial commitment period for contracts signed in the third quarter of 2026 (excluding renewals) reached a record 56.2 months, up 14% from 49.2 months a year earlier. This extends the trend already observed in H1 2026, when the average initial contract term reached 48.8 months. Until recently, some industry observers were predicting that AI would render software obsolete. Yet customers signed since the beginning of the year have never demonstrated greater confidence in the long-term value of their partnership with Sidetrade. Sidetrade's value proposition, which combines software, AI agents, and human expertise into a powerful operating model for enterprises, underpinned by sovereign AI that provides long-term cost control, goes a long way toward explaining this strong vote of confidence from large enterprises.

Total Contract Value (TCV) signed in the third quarter of 2026 reached €10.4 million, up 473% year-over-year from €1.81 million. These contractual commitments strengthen visibility into the Group's future business performance. The contribution of the new contracts to revenue is expected to ramp up from 2027, as deployments progress and revenue is recognized over their contract terms.

Unprecedented Acceleration in Bookings in the First Nine Months

Sidetrade

New ARR

(in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change

2026

vs. 2025 2024 Change

2026

vs. 2024 Q1 New ARR 2.05 1.28 +60% 1.85 +11% Q2 New ARR 3.11 1.16 +168% 2.10 +48% Q3 New ARR 2.60 0.58 +348% 0.50 +420% Nine-Month New ARR 7.76 3.02 +157% 4.45 +74%

2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.

In the first nine months of 2026, Sidetrade signed €7.76 million in new ARR, up 157% year over year and 74% compared with the same period in record-setting 2024. This nine-month performance already exceeds total bookings for the full-year 2025 (€4.29 million) by 81% and the 2024 total (€6.53 million) by 19%.

Over the first nine months of the year, Sidetrade signed €29.1 million in Total Contract Value (TCV), subscriptions only over the initial period, up 256% versus the same period of 2025 (€8.18 million) and 127% versus the first nine months of 2024 (€12.81 million).

Q3 2026 Revenue Up 22%, Driven by 24% Subscription Growth

Sidetrade

(in millions of euros) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Subscriptions 16.4 13.2 +24% Revenue 18.4 15.1 +22%

2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.

Sidetrade maintained strong growth, with revenue of €18.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 22%. Subscription revenue grew faster, reaching €16.4 million, up 24%.

This strong growth was driven by the consolidation of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, which strengthens Sidetrade's presence in Asia-Pacific and in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) segment, with revenue of €2.5 million in the third quarter.

Organic revenue growth (excluding ezyCollect by Sidetrade) was 6% (versus 4% in the second quarter), confirming that the record bookings signed in the first half of 2026 have begun to contribute to revenue. Organic revenue growth is expected to continue accelerating in the fourth quarter of 2026 and to reach double digits in early 2027.

Subscriptions accounted for 89% of the Group's consolidated revenue, a level that reflects the strength and predictability of Sidetrade's business model.

International markets continue to account for the majority of the Group's revenue. In the third quarter of 2026, 72% of subscription revenue was generated outside France. North America accounted for 26% of subscription revenue (nearly the same contribution as France). Asia-Pacific now accounts for 16% of subscription revenue, driven by the consolidation of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, the main growth driver in the quarter.





Next financial announcement

2026 Annual Revenue: January 26, 2027 (after stock market close)

Investor relations @Sidetrade

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Media relations @Sidetrade

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About Sidetrade ( )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its platform combines O2C-dedicated applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, an intelligent natural-language interface that helps enterprises accelerate their cash generation, all built on SAFE, the Sidetrade Agentic Framework for Enterprise. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake: nearly $10 trillion in B2B transactions and more than 45 million buying companies. This data is used to train specialized AI models that monitor, analyze, decide, and act autonomously throughout the O2C cycle. Sidetrade supports companies in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.





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Exceptional Q3 2026