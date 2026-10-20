Sidetrade Q3 2026 Revenue: AI Is Accelerating Bookings
| Sidetrade
(in millions of euros)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|New Annual Recurring Revenue (new ARR)
|2.60
|0.58
|+348%
| Annual Contract Value (ACV)
Including associated services
|4.32
|1.91
|+126%
| Total Contract Value (TCV)
Subscriptions only
|10.4
|1.81
|+473%
2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.
Exposure to the French Market Continues to Shrink
Geographically, 76% of bookings were signed outside France, with North America alone accounting for 54% of the total. This performance reflects, in particular, the strong reception of Sidetrade's sovereign AI positioning. In North America, large enterprises are already focused on controlling the inference costs of AI agents, measured in millions of tokens (MTok), and on the economic visibility they need to sustain their investments in agentic AI.
In the third quarter of 2026, AI-native products generated €0.78 million in new ARR, accounting for 30% of the €2.60 million in new ARR signed. During the period, 32 new Aimie Cash Collection Agents 75 Aimie Agents ordered since the start of the year. Notably, every new customer signed during the third quarter of 2026 also selected Aimie IQ Agent Builder Studio AI is not cannibalizing Sidetrade's software business. Instead, it is driving more software sales.
Unprecedented Visibility Into Future Revenue
The average initial commitment period for contracts signed in the third quarter of 2026 (excluding renewals) reached a record 56.2 months, up 14% from 49.2 months a year earlier. This extends the trend already observed in H1 2026, when the average initial contract term reached 48.8 months. Until recently, some industry observers were predicting that AI would render software obsolete. Yet customers signed since the beginning of the year have never demonstrated greater confidence in the long-term value of their partnership with Sidetrade. Sidetrade's value proposition, which combines software, AI agents, and human expertise into a powerful operating model for enterprises, underpinned by sovereign AI that provides long-term cost control, goes a long way toward explaining this strong vote of confidence from large enterprises.
Total Contract Value (TCV) signed in the third quarter of 2026 reached €10.4 million, up 473% year-over-year from €1.81 million. These contractual commitments strengthen visibility into the Group's future business performance. The contribution of the new contracts to revenue is expected to ramp up from 2027, as deployments progress and revenue is recognized over their contract terms.
Unprecedented Acceleration in Bookings in the First Nine Months
| Sidetrade
New ARR
(in millions of euros)
|2026
|2025
| Change
2026
vs. 2025
|2024
| Change
2026
vs. 2024
|Q1 New ARR
|2.05
|1.28
|+60%
|1.85
|+11%
|Q2 New ARR
|3.11
|1.16
|+168%
|2.10
|+48%
|Q3 New ARR
|2.60
|0.58
|+348%
|0.50
|+420%
|Nine-Month New ARR
|7.76
|3.02
|+157%
|4.45
|+74%
2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.
In the first nine months of 2026, Sidetrade signed €7.76 million in new ARR, up 157% year over year and 74% compared with the same period in record-setting 2024. This nine-month performance already exceeds total bookings for the full-year 2025 (€4.29 million) by 81% and the 2024 total (€6.53 million) by 19%.
Over the first nine months of the year, Sidetrade signed €29.1 million in Total Contract Value (TCV), subscriptions only over the initial period, up 256% versus the same period of 2025 (€8.18 million) and 127% versus the first nine months of 2024 (€12.81 million).
Q3 2026 Revenue Up 22%, Driven by 24% Subscription Growth
| Sidetrade
(in millions of euros)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Subscriptions
|16.4
|13.2
|+24%
|Revenue
|18.4
|15.1
|+22%
2026 figures are based on consolidated, unaudited data.
Sidetrade maintained strong growth, with revenue of €18.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 22%. Subscription revenue grew faster, reaching €16.4 million, up 24%.
This strong growth was driven by the consolidation of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, which strengthens Sidetrade's presence in Asia-Pacific and in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) segment, with revenue of €2.5 million in the third quarter.
Organic revenue growth (excluding ezyCollect by Sidetrade) was 6% (versus 4% in the second quarter), confirming that the record bookings signed in the first half of 2026 have begun to contribute to revenue. Organic revenue growth is expected to continue accelerating in the fourth quarter of 2026 and to reach double digits in early 2027.
Subscriptions accounted for 89% of the Group's consolidated revenue, a level that reflects the strength and predictability of Sidetrade's business model.
International markets continue to account for the majority of the Group's revenue. In the third quarter of 2026, 72% of subscription revenue was generated outside France. North America accounted for 26% of subscription revenue (nearly the same contribution as France). Asia-Pacific now accounts for 16% of subscription revenue, driven by the consolidation of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, the main growth driver in the quarter.
Next financial announcement
2026 Annual Revenue: January 26, 2027 (after stock market close)
Investor relations @Sidetrade
Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 ...
Media relations @Sidetrade
Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 ...
About Sidetrade ( )
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its platform combines O2C-dedicated applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, an intelligent natural-language interface that helps enterprises accelerate their cash generation, all built on SAFE, the Sidetrade Agentic Framework for Enterprise. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake: nearly $10 trillion in B2B transactions and more than 45 million buying companies. This data is used to train specialized AI models that monitor, analyze, decide, and act autonomously throughout the O2C cycle. Sidetrade supports companies in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
For more information, visit and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.
In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.
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Exceptional Q3 2026
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