Axonex AI Group Limited Announces 2-For-5 Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonex AI Group Limited (“Axonex” or the“Company”, NASDAQ: AXNX), a Hong Kong-based company with a strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, and an established business interior design and fit-out works provider, announces that it is implementing a reverse stock split of all of the Company's issued and unissued shares, including the Class A ordinary shares with no par value (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares with no par value (the“Class B Ordinary Shares,” together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the“Ordinary Shares”), at an exchange ratio of two (2) shares for every five (5) shares (the“Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on October 2, 2026.

Upon the opening of the market on October 22, 2026, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis under the current ticker symbol“AXNX”. The new CUSIP number for the Class A Ordinary Shares following the Reverse Stock Split will be G6146G125.

The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company from 15,190,742 Class A Ordinary Shares to approximately 6,076,297 Class A Ordinary Shares. Every five (5) outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares will be combined into and automatically become two (2) post-Reverse Stock Split Class A Ordinary Shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next whole number.

Registered shareholders holding their Ordinary Shares in book-entry or through a bank, broker or other nominee form do not need to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders holding physical stock certificates will also generally receive book-entry shares instead of their existing certificates. The Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC, will send further instructions.

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy the minimum bid price requirement or otherwise maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Axonex AI Group Limited

Axonex AI Group Limited (formerly Mint Incorporation Limited) (NASDAQ: AXNX) is a Hong Kong-based company strategically focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, and an established business interior design and fit-out works provider. Through its subsidiary, Axonex AI Limited, and its majority owned subsidiary, Rice Robotics AGI Holding Limited, the Group delivers robot models and robotics solutions, including the FLOKI Minibot M1 and micro-insurance solutions purpose-built for commercial robots. The Group also maintains its established interior design and fit-out works business. Anchored by its ongoing transformation, Axonex AI is focused on AI and robotics as its main growth driving engine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities.

Contact Information

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