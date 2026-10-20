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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (12 To 16 October 2026)


Date: 2026-10-20 11:46:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 October 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 12 to 16 October 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 542 35,7764 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 400 35,7310 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Oct-26 FR0000073298 12 283 36,2482 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Oct-26 FR0000073298 3 459 36,0661 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 216 36,3714 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 429 36,3626 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Oct-26 FR0000073298 11 402 36,1226 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Oct-26 FR0000073298 4 377 36,1213 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 000 37,2324 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 444 37,0497 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 10 20_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 10 20_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN20102026004107003653ID1111838601


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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