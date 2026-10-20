Before The Holidays, Glenview Families Are Invited To Learn How To Start The Conversations They Keep Putting Off

Charmaine Conaghan, Owner of Always Best Care Senior Services of Glenview

Always Best Care Senior Services

Sara Vasilev, LCSW, Founder of Dignified Aging Support

Always Best Care of Glenview and Dignified Aging Support host an evening for adult children who are starting to worry about Mom or Dad

- Charmaine Conaghan, Owner of Always Best Care Senior Services of GlenviewGLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many families, the holidays are when they finally notice it. A parent who seems more tired, a few new dents on the car, a house that isn't quite being kept up the way it used to be. And then everyone goes home without saying anything.On Wednesday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m., Always Best Care Senior Services of Glenview will host“Love, Aging & the Hard Talks: The Conversations We Keep Putting Off” at Cafe Lucci, 609 Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview. Led by owner Charmaine Conaghan and Sara Vasilev, LCSW, founder of Dignified Aging Support, the evening will give families practical, gentle ways to talk about the things that matter before a crisis makes the decision for them.Guests will leave with a simple conversation guide they can use at the holiday table. No one will be asked to share personal details, and anonymous question cards will be available for anything people would rather not ask out loud. Siblings and spouses are encouraged to come together.The conversation will cover:.What to do when Mom or Dad says“I'm fine” and you know they're not.How to approach the driving conversation when nobody wants to take the keys.Getting siblings on the same page, especially when one is carrying most of the caregiving.Lesser-known resources such as VA benefits and care planning support“Every week I sit with families who wish they'd started these conversations sooner,” said Conaghan.“Most people aren't avoiding them because they don't care. They're avoiding them because they care so much and don't know where to begin. We want to give families a warm, judgment-free place to start, and the holidays are the perfect time to do it.”Vasilev brings years of experience supporting older adults and their families through hospice care and her practice at Dignified Aging Support, which provides counseling, care planning, and resource guidance across Chicago's northwest suburbs.“These talks are hard because they touch on independence, dignity, and family history all at once,” said Vasilev.“When families have the right words and the right resources, those conversations can actually bring people closer together.”The event is free and open to the public. Light bites and refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited to 50 guests and RSVPs are required. To reserve a seat, call (847) 730-5930, email..., or scan the QR code on the event flyer.About Always Best Care Senior Services of GlenviewAlways Best Care of Glenview provides personalized in-home care for older adults across the North Shore, helping seniors stay safe, independent, and connected at home. Owner Charmaine Conaghan and her team offer companionship, personal care, and support services tailored to each family's needs. Learn more at alwaysbestcare/glenview.About Dignified Aging SupportFounded by Sara Vasilev, LCSW, Dignified Aging Support serves older adults and families in Chicago's northwest suburbs with counseling, care planning, and resource management, including help accessing VA benefits. Learn more at dignifiedagingsupport.

Charmaine Conaghan

Always Best Care Senior Services of Glenview

+1 847-730-5930

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Before the Holidays, Glenview Families Are Invited to Learn How to Start the Conversations They Keep Putting Off News Provided By Always Best Care Senior Services of Glenview October 20, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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