Keep Safe Care Leverages Low-Cost Operations To Accelerate U.S. Expansion

Keep Safe Care

Company pivots to multi-unit MSA development, joint ventures and devoir agencies to speed deployment toward 40 major markets representing more than 60% of US

- Jeffrey FryAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keep Safe Care is adapting its expansion strategy to accelerate the deployment of caregiving locations across the United States. The company is moving from selling single-unit franchises to developing multi-unit territories across major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs).In conjunction with this strategic pivot with franchising, the company is offering joint venture in conjunction to opening its own devoir company run agencies. As CEO and President Jeffrey Fry states,“due in a large part to the low start up costs in opening up a territory, we have decided to begin a strategy that combines both fielding our own corporate agencies and opening up our expansion model to strategic partnerships through joint ventures.” Mr. Fry continues,“with our unique insight on how to develop a multi-unit territory, these new options should accelerate our growth beyond Texas and into Florida, the South and Western US. This is all possible due to the high efficiency extracted from our Private-Duty-in-a-Box software solution.”Under the new strategy, Keep Safe Care can pursue coordinated development across an entire MSA through multi-unit franchises, joint ventures, and company-owned locations. This gives the company more ways to establish locations across a market and supports faster expansion than building its presence one single-unit franchise at a time.Keep Safe Care's goal is to deploy across the 40 largest U.S. MSAs within the next two to three years. Together, those markets represent more than 60% of the nation's population.The company has established locations in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, completing an important phase of its Texas expansion. This positions Keep Safe Care to move rapidly into Florida and continue deployment in additional major markets.Keep Safe Care's growth model is built around its caregiver-first approach which includes substantially higher pay while giving them more autonomy:“We take care of our caregivers, so they can take better care of you.”About Keep Safe CareKeep Safe Care provides non-medical, in-home care and develops local operations through multi-unit franchises, joint ventures, and company-owned locations. The company's MSA strategy targets the 40 largest U.S. markets, with the goal of reaching markets representing more than 60% of the U.S. population within two to three years.

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Keep Safe Care Leverages Low-Cost Operations to Accelerate U.S. Expansion News Provided By Keep Safe Care October 20, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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