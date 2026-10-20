Bring The Rain Pits A Private Investigator Against A Missing-Child Mystery And His Own Past

Bring the Rain by Russell Phelps

Russell Phelps pairs a dangerous island investigation with dry humor and a widower's effort to find purpose through helping others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A search for a child puts the investigator himself in the crosshairs in Bring the Rain by Russell Phelps. Former special operations team member Steven Hughes takes on a missing-girl case, only to find himself hunted by former teammates while pursuing an assignment whose premise becomes increasingly uncertain.

Now a private investigator, Hughes accepts a close friend's request to help locate a 9-year-old girl abducted from school in broad daylight. The investigation leads to several small islands, where his former teammates pursue him because they blame him for a CIA agent's death. Staying ahead of them demands constant vigilance and careful planning, while money and responsibility test the limits of the friendship behind the assignment.

Hughes would rather return home to Wyoming, but his determination to finish a job once he starts keeps him pursuing the girl's safe return. As confusion and danger mount, he relies on quick-witted banter, sarcasm, and a big-guy attitude to navigate encounters with people willing to kill him. Yet survival is not his only challenge: the search forces him to reckon with the possibility that what he is trying to find is not lost.

Beyond those threats, Phelps gives Hughes a personal reason to keep helping. Following his wife's death, the investigator is trying to do good for friends and strangers as a way to retain purpose in his life. That motivation places an ordinary human need beneath the dangerous assignment. His work is not simply a matter of solving a case; it is also the means by which he tries to remain useful to other people.

Phelps describes the book's concerns as extending beyond a straightforward division between right and wrong. His emphasis is on emotional states, responses when circumstances suddenly go badly, and storylines that do not always end positively. The intended focus is as much on how people respond under pressure as on the dangers they face.

For readers drawn to crime dramas and dry humor, Hughes offers a particular contrast: an endangered investigator whose manner remains sarcastic. His banter accompanies the lethal stakes of the investigation, giving the central character a voice distinct from the threats surrounding him. Phelps also aims for situations and responses that remain close to actuality.

The author's connection to storytelling has a personal dimension beyond the case at the center of the book. Phelps recalls that his wife's memory was very short following a stroke, yet she remembered the stories he made for her.

“I used to write small stories for my wife when she was ill and bedfast.”

- RUSSELL PHELPS

Russell Phelps is the author of Bring the Rain, his first book. He describes both this book and a second book as depictions of his life.

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Bring the Rain Pits a Private Investigator Against a Missing-Child Mystery and His Own Past News Provided By BrightKey PR October 20, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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